403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa No Filter Foundation Appoints APO Group Founder and Chairman Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard to its Council
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, December 9, 2025/ -- APO Group (), the leading, multi-award-winning, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, is proud to announce that its Founder and Chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard (), has been appointed as Council Member of the Africa No Filter Foundation (), incorporated in Mauritius.
Africa No Filter is a non-profit advocacy organisation that is shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa through storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation, and opportunity. Under the leadership of executive director Moky Makura, the organisation has become a thought leader in narrative change, delivering grants, research, and advocacy that challenge outdated portrayals of Africa in global discourse.
With a vision of a world where the prevailing narrative within and about Africa is reflective of a progressive and dynamic continent, Africa No Filter works to ensure that Africa is seen and heard in all its complexity, potential, and diversity.
The Africa No Filter Council is responsible for governance, asset management, and ensuring the foundation’s objectives are met. Council Members operate in a capacity similar to a board of directors, guiding strategic direction and safeguarding the organisati’n’s mission.
A Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the Leadership Council of the Africa Tech Festival, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Critical Minerals Africa Group, Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.
Nicolas' wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. It serves more than 300 clients, including global giants such as Canon, Emirates, Néstlé, Western Union, UNDP, TikTok, Coca-Cola, NBA, NFL, and Marriott.
Africa No Filter is a non-profit advocacy organisation that is shifting stereotypical narratives about Africa through storytelling that reflects a dynamic continent of progress, innovation, and opportunity. Under the leadership of executive director Moky Makura, the organisation has become a thought leader in narrative change, delivering grants, research, and advocacy that challenge outdated portrayals of Africa in global discourse.
With a vision of a world where the prevailing narrative within and about Africa is reflective of a progressive and dynamic continent, Africa No Filter works to ensure that Africa is seen and heard in all its complexity, potential, and diversity.
The Africa No Filter Council is responsible for governance, asset management, and ensuring the foundation’s objectives are met. Council Members operate in a capacity similar to a board of directors, guiding strategic direction and safeguarding the organisati’n’s mission.
A Franco-Gabonese entrepreneur named among the 100 Most Influential Africans in 2023 and 2024, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard serves on multiple high-profile advisory boards and international committees. These include the Senior Advisory Board of the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and the Leadership Council of the Africa Tech Festival, as well as the Advisory Boards of the African Energy Chamber, World Football Summit, Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), Critical Minerals Africa Group, Bloomberg New Economy Gateway Africa, Sports Africa Investment Summit, EurAfrican Forum, and All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). He is also a strategic advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of the Royal African Society of the United Kingdom, a strategic advisor to the EU-Africa Chamber of Commerce, and a special advisor to the President of Rugby Africa, the governing body of rugby in Africa.
Nicolas' wholly-owned company, APO Group, is the premier award-winning Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service. It serves more than 300 clients, including global giants such as Canon, Emirates, Néstlé, Western Union, UNDP, TikTok, Coca-Cola, NBA, NFL, and Marriott.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment