Dr. Rasha Kelej and Cabo Verde First Lady sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to underscores their long-term partnership to strengthen healthcare capacity
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) PRAIA, Cape Verde, December 9, 2025/ -- Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany sign MoU to underscored their long-term partnership to strengthen healthcare capacity in Cabo Verde during a high-level meeting held between Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and The First Lady of Cabo Verde, H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO who is also the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Moth”r”. The meeting was held during the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) express“d, “It was great meeting my dear sister H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of Cabo Verde and the Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Moth”r” during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025. Together we have started to provide scholarships for young doctors in the fields of Oncology and Fertility, and they will soon begin their programs. This marks an important milestone for us in building healthcare capacity in Cabo Verde.
We also signed an MoU to underscore our long-term partnership and to continue our programs in the coun”ry.”
H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of Cabo Verde & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother stated, “It was indeed a great pleasure to be a part of the prestigious conference together with my dear sisters, First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and hearing from them about the impact of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries. I am proud to share that we have initiated the Merck Foundation Scholarships Program and have enrolled our doctors for Oncology and Fertility Training programs.
Moreover, I am very happy that we have also started the Educating Linda program in our country, through which we have awarded scholarships to 42 of our students nationwide, enabling them to complete their education and unlock their full potential. I believe that education is the foundation of every thriving nation. Hence, these scholarships are of great importance to us.”
Watch the Speech of The First Lady of Cabo Verde & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother during the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit 2025 here:
Watch the video of Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej receiving H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of Cabo Verde & Ambassador of Merck Foundation “More Than a Moth”r”:
On day 2 of the Summit, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African and Asian First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.
Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting:
During the Summit, a strategy meeting between The First Lady of Cabo Verde and Merck Foundation CEO, Dr. Rasha Kelej was also held to sign the MoU to underscore their long-term partnership and continue their on-going programs and define strategies to further build healthcare and media capacity in Cabo Verde to address a wide range of social and health issues.
Watch video of the meeting here:
“Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2400 scholarships for doctors from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will soon be enrolling more doctors from Cabo Verde in various medical specialties in partnership with the First Lady and Ministry of Health of Cabo Verde", added Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation together with the office of The First Lady of Cabo Verde has also conducted 2 editions of Online Health Media Training to emphasize on the critical role of media in addressing critical social and health issues.
Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of Cabo Verde for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.
Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of Cabo Verde, Merck Foundation has also launched seven children’s storybooks,
The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:
Link to the Facebook live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel
Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:
•2400+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.
Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:
•3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues
•8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs
•Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa
•9 Childre’’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese
•6 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.
•Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa throug“ “Fashion and ART with Pur”ose” Community
•1040+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential.
•15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.
