403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WCM-Q students honored at the inaugural Dean’s Honor List ceremony for medical program
(MENAFN- Weill Cornell Medicine - Qatar) Doha – December 10, 2025: Thirty-two final and third-year medical students at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) were recognized for excelling academically during the two foundational sciences curricular years at the inaugural Dean’s Honor List ceremony for the medical program.
The newly established Dean’s Honor List recognized medical students who consistently demonstrated exceptional academic performance, ranking within the top quartile of their cohort. Twenty students from the Class of 2026 and 12 from the Class of 2027 appeared on the prestigious list.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “Even with the demands of an intensive academic schedule, these students have demonstrated exceptional commitment by actively participating in extracurricular activities. They represented their class through the Medical Student Executive Council -Qatar, established and joined various clubs and organizations, organized multiple events, and engaged in impactful research projects. Students, you have excelled academically and professionally, and your ability to balance all of this reflects remarkable discipline and passion. Well done to all of you.”
WCM-Q alumnus Dr. Ibrahim Al-Emadi, Class of 2016, now a urologist and transplant surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), delivered the keynote address, sharing his inspiring journey from a medical student to a specialist. After earning his MD at WCM-Q, Al-Emadi pursued advanced training in urology and kidney transplantation at CHU de Toulouse in France until October 2024.
He said: “Medicine is a journey of humility. No matter how much you study or how many procedures you perform, there will always be more to learn. Every patient teaches you something new, and that’s what makes this career endlessly meaningful. In addition, never lose sight of the human side. Behind every diagnosis and every operation is a person placing their trust in you. That trust is sacred, therefore, protect it, honor it, and let it guide your work. Remember that everyone’s path in medicine is different. Some of you will find calling in clinical care , for instance, in the hospital, at the bedside, or in the operating room. Others might discover a passion for research, for teaching, or for shaping healthcare policy and public health. Medicine needs all of these paths.”
Talking to the students about matching into residency, a process of securing a position in a postgraduate medical training program after medical school, Dr. Al-Emadi said: “Matching into a residency program is an important goal, but it’s not the only one. What truly matters is finding the field where your skills, your curiosity, and your values meet. Success looks different for everyone, and that diversity is what keeps our profession vibrant and forward-looking.”
The event, attended by faculty, family and friends was moderated by Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs who congratulated the students saying that the event marked a significant milestone in recognizing academic excellence at WCM-Q.
Class of 2026 student Jawaher Alemadi said: “This event means a lot seeing hard work being recognized. I’m proud to be in a community that celebrates not only academic achievements but also extra-curricular activities. I appeared on the list when I was in pre-med, and now I’m happy that the list has been made for medical students. I wish to say that for one to excel, one has to study hard, attend lectures, use the many resources available to medical students, and be consistent.”
Amal AlNaemi, another final-year medical student, said: “I’m happy for this initiative to take place before we graduate. This encapsulates all that I have done in the last four years, and having my efforts recognized in the presence of my family motivates me even more. This is a great initiative because it really makes a difference and boosts students’ morale.”
Yousef Al-Najjar, Class of 2026, said that in order to excel one has to remain focused and be passionate about what they are doing. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of my family, friends, and the WCM-Q community. With a great support system, you can achieve a lot.”
Class of 2026
Ahmad Hamza, Aimen Javed, Amal AlNaemi, Anam Ehtesham, Aparajita Sarkar, Azwa Dilawar, Doo Hee Jang, Haya Al-Kuwari, Jawaher Alemadi, Kareem Aly, Kareem Fanous, Leena Attyani, Leena Syed, Lina Ahmed, Maryam Arabi, Sumaya Hussein Ali, Surin Lee, Yazan Kaddorah, Yousef Al-Najjar, Zoha Baig.
Class of 2027
Ahmed Muftah El-Naas, Fahad Zamir, Hana Nishan, Hasan Alsetri, Mahmoud Yousef, Manar Tariq Al-Shukri, Maryam Hamad A A Al-Hamadi, Mohammed Keshaish, Nawaf Ahmad M S Al-Muhannadi, Samarth Edwin Joseph, Sanish Sajan Varghese, Zoya Salahuddin.
The newly established Dean’s Honor List recognized medical students who consistently demonstrated exceptional academic performance, ranking within the top quartile of their cohort. Twenty students from the Class of 2026 and 12 from the Class of 2027 appeared on the prestigious list.
Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, said: “Even with the demands of an intensive academic schedule, these students have demonstrated exceptional commitment by actively participating in extracurricular activities. They represented their class through the Medical Student Executive Council -Qatar, established and joined various clubs and organizations, organized multiple events, and engaged in impactful research projects. Students, you have excelled academically and professionally, and your ability to balance all of this reflects remarkable discipline and passion. Well done to all of you.”
WCM-Q alumnus Dr. Ibrahim Al-Emadi, Class of 2016, now a urologist and transplant surgeon at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), delivered the keynote address, sharing his inspiring journey from a medical student to a specialist. After earning his MD at WCM-Q, Al-Emadi pursued advanced training in urology and kidney transplantation at CHU de Toulouse in France until October 2024.
He said: “Medicine is a journey of humility. No matter how much you study or how many procedures you perform, there will always be more to learn. Every patient teaches you something new, and that’s what makes this career endlessly meaningful. In addition, never lose sight of the human side. Behind every diagnosis and every operation is a person placing their trust in you. That trust is sacred, therefore, protect it, honor it, and let it guide your work. Remember that everyone’s path in medicine is different. Some of you will find calling in clinical care , for instance, in the hospital, at the bedside, or in the operating room. Others might discover a passion for research, for teaching, or for shaping healthcare policy and public health. Medicine needs all of these paths.”
Talking to the students about matching into residency, a process of securing a position in a postgraduate medical training program after medical school, Dr. Al-Emadi said: “Matching into a residency program is an important goal, but it’s not the only one. What truly matters is finding the field where your skills, your curiosity, and your values meet. Success looks different for everyone, and that diversity is what keeps our profession vibrant and forward-looking.”
The event, attended by faculty, family and friends was moderated by Dr. Sean Holroyd, associate dean for student affairs who congratulated the students saying that the event marked a significant milestone in recognizing academic excellence at WCM-Q.
Class of 2026 student Jawaher Alemadi said: “This event means a lot seeing hard work being recognized. I’m proud to be in a community that celebrates not only academic achievements but also extra-curricular activities. I appeared on the list when I was in pre-med, and now I’m happy that the list has been made for medical students. I wish to say that for one to excel, one has to study hard, attend lectures, use the many resources available to medical students, and be consistent.”
Amal AlNaemi, another final-year medical student, said: “I’m happy for this initiative to take place before we graduate. This encapsulates all that I have done in the last four years, and having my efforts recognized in the presence of my family motivates me even more. This is a great initiative because it really makes a difference and boosts students’ morale.”
Yousef Al-Najjar, Class of 2026, said that in order to excel one has to remain focused and be passionate about what they are doing. “I wouldn’t have been able to do this without the support of my family, friends, and the WCM-Q community. With a great support system, you can achieve a lot.”
Class of 2026
Ahmad Hamza, Aimen Javed, Amal AlNaemi, Anam Ehtesham, Aparajita Sarkar, Azwa Dilawar, Doo Hee Jang, Haya Al-Kuwari, Jawaher Alemadi, Kareem Aly, Kareem Fanous, Leena Attyani, Leena Syed, Lina Ahmed, Maryam Arabi, Sumaya Hussein Ali, Surin Lee, Yazan Kaddorah, Yousef Al-Najjar, Zoha Baig.
Class of 2027
Ahmed Muftah El-Naas, Fahad Zamir, Hana Nishan, Hasan Alsetri, Mahmoud Yousef, Manar Tariq Al-Shukri, Maryam Hamad A A Al-Hamadi, Mohammed Keshaish, Nawaf Ahmad M S Al-Muhannadi, Samarth Edwin Joseph, Sanish Sajan Varghese, Zoya Salahuddin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment