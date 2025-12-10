5 Unexpected Pantry Staples That Are Back On Sale More Often

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) After years of relentless price hikes, the grocery market in late 2025 is finally showing some signs of relief. While prices remain high overall, certain commodity markets have stabilized. This has allowed retailers to bring back sales and promotions on specific pantry staples. Savvy shoppers who have been waiting for a break can now find better deals on these five essential items.

Image source: shutterstock

1. Eggs

The egg market has been a roller coaster of volatility due to avian flu outbreaks. However, recent data shows a stabilizing trend. Production has recovered in many regions, leading to a surplus in supply. Retailers are once again using eggs as a“loss leader.” You are more likely to see promotions for discounted cartons of eggs to get you into the store.

2. Vegetable Oil

The global market for vegetable oils faced massive disruptions in recent years. Those supply chains have largely normalized. The USDA predicts a decline in the price of fats and oils as production catches up with demand. This means you can expect to see more frequent sales on large jugs of canola, vegetable, and soybean oil in the baking aisle.

3. Fresh Chicken

Poultry production has ramped up efficiently. Chicken remains one of the most affordable proteins compared to beef or pork. To compete for your dinner dollar, grocery stores are running aggressive sales on family packs of chicken breasts and thighs. The price per pound for chicken is seeing a slight decrease, making it a smart buy for the freezer.

4. Leafy Greens and Fresh Vegetables

After a period of weather-related shortages, the supply of fresh vegetables has stabilized. Growers in key agricultural regions like California and Arizona are reporting better yields. This stability allows grocery stores to offer more consistent pricing and weekly deals on perishable items like bagged salads, spinach, and broccoli.

5. Apples





Image source: shutterstock

The apple harvest in late 2025 has been robust. This seasonal abundance drives down prices. Retailers are eager to move the large volume of fresh fruit. You will see frequent promotions on bags of Gala, Fuji, and Honeycrisp apples. This makes fresh fruit a more affordable option for winter snacking.

Spotting the Relief in the Aisles

These price trends are not accidental; they reflect the healing of specific parts of the global food supply chain. While the overall cost of living remains high, these pockets of stability and deflation offer a strategic opportunity for shoppers. By focusing your meal planning around these recovering categories-vegetable oils, fresh produce, poultry, apples, and pork-you can start to claw back some of the value that inflation stole from your grocery budget over the last few years.

Have you noticed better deals on eggs or chicken in your local store? What other items do you hope will see a price drop soon? Let us know!