Men Who Blog: Pioneers Of Male-Perspective Lifestyle Content

MENAFN - Dinks Finance) In the early days of the internet, blogging was often associated with personal diaries and niche interests. However, a group of trailblazing men saw the potential of male lifestyle blogging to reach a wider audience and share their unique perspectives. These pioneers tackled topics like fashion, grooming, fitness, and relationships, all while forging a new definition of masculinity in the digital age.

Today, male lifestyle blogging has exploded, with countless men sharing their experiences, expertise, and passions online. The impact of these early bloggers is undeniable, paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive representation of men in media. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into the stories of 10 men who changed the face of male lifestyle blogging and continue to inspire a new generation of creators.

1. I Am Alpha M: Aaron Marino

This former lawyer turned entrepreneur is a true style icon in the male lifestyle blogging world. Marino isn't about fleeting trends; his focus is on classic menswear and timeless style tips. He offers easy-to-follow guides on building a well-rounded wardrobe, all delivered in an approachable and engaging way.

Marino is your go-to guy for mastering a sharp look without breaking the bank. He shares detailed advice on choosing versatile pieces that can be dressed up or down, making the most of your clothing budget, and understanding the basics of proper fit. Whether you're a college student looking to upgrade your casual attire or a professional seeking a polished office look, Marino's practical tips will help you look and feel your best.

2. Real Men Real Style: Antonio Centeno

Antonio Centeno is the founder of Real Men Real Style, an online platform dedicated to helping men improve their style and overall presentation. As a former U.S. Marine, Antonio understands the power of a well-put-together appearance and how it can positively impact one's confidence and success.

Real Men Real Style offers a wealth of resources, including articles, videos, and a premium style course, all designed to teach men the art of dressing sharp and making a strong impression. Antonio's unique approach combines practical advice with a touch of military discipline, making his teachings both effective and engaging. Through his platform, he has reached millions of men worldwide, empowering them to become the best versions of themselves.

3. The Sartorialist: Scott Schuman

Scott Schuman's men's fashion blog, The Sartorialist, revolutionized street-style photography. He captured the everyday elegance of men around the world, showcasing their personal style choices in candid shots taken on the streets of major cities. His keen eye for detail and ability to document emerging trends helped to democratize fashion and make it accessible to all.

Schuman's work has been featured in major publications like GQ and Vogue, and he has collaborated with luxury brands like Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo. His influence on men's fashion blogging is undeniable, inspiring countless others to document and celebrate personal style. He published several books showcasing his work and was even named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2009. His approach to fashion photography is both artistic and journalistic, focusing on the individuality and self-expression of his subjects.

4. A Continuous Lean: Michael Williams

Michael Williams' men's fashion blog, A Continuous Lean, celebrates heritage brands and timeless style. He champions quality craftsmanship and classic menswear, sharing his passion for well-made clothing and accessories through insightful articles and stunning photography. His dedication to enduring style has made him a trusted voice in the fashion industry.

Williams has collaborated with numerous brands, including Ralph Lauren, Levi's, and J.Crew. His influence extends beyond the blogosphere, as he is a sought-after speaker and consultant on men's style and branding. He is known for his“buy less, buy better” philosophy, encouraging men to invest in quality pieces that will last a lifetime. He also covers stories behind the brands and the people who create them, providing a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and heritage involved.

5. Primer Magazine: Andrew Snavely

Andrew Snavely's Men's Lifestyle Blog, Primer Magazine, offers practical advice and guidance for young men navigating adulthood. His relatable content covers everything from career development and personal finance to relationship advice, style tips, and even cooking basics. Snavely's down-to-earth approach and relatable anecdotes, often drawn from his own experiences, make his articles both informative and entertaining.

Primer Magazine has become a valuable resource for young men seeking guidance on a variety of life skills. The blog also features a strong community aspect, with forums and discussion boards where readers can connect with each other and share their own experiences. Snavely's commitment to providing practical advice and support, along with fostering a supportive community, has earned him a loyal following of readers who appreciate his honest and relatable approach. He has successfully created a platform that empowers young men to navigate the challenges and opportunities of adulthood with confidence.

6. Put This On: Jesse Thorn & Derek Guy

Jesse Thorn's men's fashion blog, Put This On, provided accessible and practical advice on dressing well. They demystified classic menswear, offering tips on everything from choosing the right suit to tying a perfect knot. Their podcast and YouTube channel further cemented their status as authorities on classic menswear.

Thorn and Guy's approachable style and sense of humor made their content engaging and informative. They built a community of men who appreciated their down-to-earth advice and willingness to share their passion for clothing. The duo often emphasized the importance of quality over quantity, encouraging readers to invest in well-made garments that would stand the test of time. Their podcast, featuring discussions on menswear, interviews with industry experts, and humorous banter, further solidified their connection with their audience. Put This On became a trusted resource for men seeking guidance on how to dress well without breaking the bank or sacrificing their personal style.

7. Daily Stoic: Ryan Holiday

Sometimes, the wisdom of the ancients offers the best guidance for modern life. Ryan Holiday's male lifestyle blog, Daily Stoic, draws on the principles of Stoic philosophy, a school of thought that emphasizes virtue, reason, and living in accordance with nature. His insightful articles and daily meditations offer practical ways to navigate challenges with resilience, perspective, and inner strength.

Holiday's blog translates Stoic principles into actionable advice for modern men, tackling issues like stress, anxiety, and career pressures. He discusses topics like managing emotions, dealing with adversity, finding inner peace, and cultivating a sense of purpose. With a focus on self-discipline, virtue, and acceptance, Holiday's blog offers a timeless philosophy for navigating the complexities of life. He also hosts a popular podcast and has authored several books on Stoicism, further spreading the ancient philosophy's relevance to a contemporary audience.

8. Gear Patrol: Eric Yang

Eric Yang and Ben Bowers' men's lifestyle blog, Gear Patrol, is a go-to resource for tech enthusiasts and gearheads. They provide in-depth reviews of the latest gadgets, from smartphones and laptops to cameras and watches. Their curated product selections showcase the best in technology, design, and innovation.

Gear Patrol's expertise in technology and passion for gear make it a trusted source for men seeking the latest and greatest gadgets, think of lists of products that will last a lifetime. Their articles go beyond simple reviews, offering insights into the stories behind the products and the people who create them. They also explore broader trends in technology and culture, discussing how these innovations impact our lives. Gear Patrol's commitment to quality journalism and in-depth reporting has earned them a loyal following of readers who appreciate their knowledgeable and insightful perspective on the world of tech.

9. Hodinkee: Ben Clymer

Ben Clymer's Men's Lifestyle Blog, Hodinkee, is dedicated to the world of watches. It features articles on vintage and modern timepieces, interviews with watchmakers, and coverage of industry events like Baselworld and SIHH. Clymer's passion for horology and ability to tell captivating stories about the history and craftsmanship behind each timepiece have made Hodinkee a must-read for watch aficionados.

Hodinkee has become more than just a blog, evolving into a media platform with a podcast, online shop, and even its own line of watches. The brand has collaborated with renowned watchmakers like Omega, TAG Heuer, and Zenith to create limited edition timepieces, further solidifying its position as a tastemaker in the industry. Its influence on the watch industry is undeniable, shaping trends, sparking conversations among collectors and enthusiasts, and democratizing access to horological knowledge.

10. Cool Material: Tim Jacobsen

Tim Jacobsen's Cool Material blog curates a diverse selection of products, from clothing and accessories to home goods, tech gear, and even unique experiences. They focus on cool, unique, and functional items, catering to men with discerning taste who appreciate quality and design. The blog features a mix of product reviews, gift guides, and listicles, all with a focus on helping men discover new and interesting products that can enhance their lives.

Cool Material's curated approach to male lifestyle blogging sets it apart from the rest. Their articles highlight products that are not only stylish but also practical, appealing to men who want to live well and look good doing it. They also delve into the stories behind the brands and the people who create them, giving readers a deeper understanding of the craftsmanship and innovation involved. Cool Material has become a trusted resource for men seeking inspiration and guidance on how to live a more stylish and fulfilling life.

More of the Best Blogs for Men





GQ – The definitive men's fashion and culture magazine, blending luxury with everyday style.

Gentleman's Gazette – A classic menswear hub, teaching timeless elegance and sartorial history. Dappered – Affordable style tips for men who want to look sharp without overspending.



Men's Health – Fitness, nutrition, sex, and lifestyle advice, still one of the most trusted names in men's wellness.

The Art of Manliness – Practical wisdom on self-improvement, relationships, and resilience, mixing modern advice with timeless philosophy. Order of Man – A community-driven blog emphasizing leadership, discipline, and building strong male networks.



Gear Patrol – In-depth reviews of gadgets, watches, and lifestyle products, with a strong design focus. Hodinkee – The leading voice in watch culture, covering horology news, reviews, and collaborations.



BroBible – A mix of sports, gaming, pop culture, and lifestyle content, appealing to younger male audiences. Unfinished Man – A versatile blog blending style, fitness, and personal growth tips for modern men.

These are just a few of the incredible men who are shaping the landscape of male lifestyle blogging. Their diverse content caters to a wide range of interests, proving that men are just as eager to consume content that speaks to them. Just like the pioneer male bloggers above, there are also male influencers today who have ventured into the beauty niche and are blazing their own trails.

What are some of your favorite male bloggers or blogs? Let us know in the comments.