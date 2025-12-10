Karnataka: Four Rescued Tiger Cubs Die After Being Separated From Mother

A tragic incident has occurred in Gowdanakatte village of Hunsur taluk, where four tiger cubs, captured along with their mother, have died. The cubs, reportedly weak and ill due to lack of food, succumbed within a few days of being separated from their mother. Veterinarians have conducted post-mortem examinations, but the exact cause of their death is yet to be confirmed. The organs of the cubs have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for further analysis, and authorities are awaiting the report. The mother tiger, however, remains healthy.

Cubs Captured Alongside Mother Tiger

The mother tiger was first spotted with her four cubs near Prakash's paddy field in Gowdanakatte on 28 November. The following day, on 29 November, locals and forest officials discovered the cubs. A midnight operation led to the capture of the mother tiger, who was then sent to a rehabilitation centre in Karnataka for care. The cubs, however, were separated from their mother for two days, during which they were reported to be exhausted due to hunger and the stress caused by human activity and noise around them.

Cubs Succumb to Exhaustion and Lack of Food

After their separation, the tiger cubs were taken to the Coorgalli rehabilitation centre for treatment. Despite efforts to care for them, the cubs gradually died over the course of four days. Officials stated that fear, exhaustion, and lack of nourishment contributed to their deaths. In contrast, the mother tiger is reported to be healthy and adapting well at the rehabilitation centre.

Post-Mortem Examinations Underway

Veterinarians have conducted post-mortem examinations on all four cubs. The organs have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for detailed investigation. Officials stated that the precise cause of death will only be confirmed after the laboratory report is received. Meanwhile, authorities continue to monitor the mother tiger closely to ensure her well-being.