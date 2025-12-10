Aishwarya Rai To Shilpa Shetty: 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Rejected Blockbuster Films

Several top Bollywood actresses have turned down blockbuster films, often choosing challenging roles or personal priorities over sure-shot hits. From Aishwarya Rai to Shilpa Shetty, these rejections surprisingly shaped their careers and the industry.

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold choices, has rejected big films like The Dirty Picture and Sultan. She prefers challenging roles over easy commercial hits, staying true to her own path in Bollywood.

Twinkle Khanna, now an established writer, once rejected the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a part originally written for her. She jokingly calls it the biggest miscalculation of her life.

Shilpa Shetty was initially considered for the lead role in Baazigar, which eventually went to Kajol. She instead made her debut in a supporting role in the same film, a performance that helped launch her into stardom.

Aishwarya Rai was the original choice for blockbusters Raja Hindustani and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Her decision to turn them down opened the door for other actresses, who went on to achieve major stardom through these roles.

Rani Mukerji nearly rejected her iconic 'Tina' role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai because she felt the costumes were too bold. But Karan Johar convinced her to take it on, and the role went on to make her a youth icon.