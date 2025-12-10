OPS Calls For United AIADMK Amid BJP's Reported Mediation Efforts

OPS Calls for United AIADMK

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said on Wednesday that anyone who wishes well for Tamil Nadu wants a united AIADMK and hopes that the currently divided factions will come together again. The statement came in response to a question on reports that BJP state president K Annamalai is attempting to bring OPS and TTV Dhinakaran back into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Panneerselvam said such efforts reflect the expectations of people seeking stability and development in the state.

AIADMK General Council Meets Ahead of 2026 Polls

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday had arrived for the AIADMK General Council and executive committee meeting at the Srivaari Marriage Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai, bringing together more than 2,000 members and special invitees for a politically significant gathering just four months ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Key Resolutions Passed

The party proposed 16 resolutions, including one stating that there should be no government interference in the judicial system, following the impeachment motion moved in Parliament by the opposition MPs against Madras High Court judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan.

The resolution stated, "There should be no government involvement inthe judicial system. There should be no political involvement in the judicial system. Condemns the act of government and officials who act and challenge the judicial system and verdicts.

Other proposed resolutions included appointing Edappadi K Palaniswami as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in 2026.

The party also urged the Union government to approve the Metro Rail projects for Madurai and Coimbatore, while condemning the DMK-led state government for allegedly failing to present the project proposals properly to the Centre.

Additionally, the AIADMK welcomed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and called for the Election Commission to release the verified voters' list.

The party also condemned the DMK government for failing to safeguard people during the recent monsoon rains and cyclone in North Chennai East.

The AIADMK further criticised the DMK for not taking action against the Karnataka government regarding the construction of the Mekedatu dam project on the Cauvery River and reiterated its demand to implement the Mullai Periyar drinking water scheme.

