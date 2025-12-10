Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indigo Under Tighter Watch As DGCA Sets Up Oversight Team, Deploys Two Officers To Its Gurgaon HQ

Indigo Under Tighter Watch As DGCA Sets Up Oversight Team, Deploys Two Officers To Its Gurgaon HQ


2025-12-10 06:12:58
(MENAFN- Live Mint) IndiGo has come under tight scrutiny of the Civil Aviation ministry as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up an Oversight Team to monitor IndiGo operations, days after the airline operations were disrupted, leading to cancellation of thousands of flights. Apart from setting up an Oversight Team to keep a close watch on the airline, two officers will be permanently stationed at IndiGo's Corporate Office in Gurgaon from hence on.

In its order, DGCA said, "IndiGo under tighter watch as DGCA sets up oversight team, deploys two officers to its Gurgaon HQIn view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country, it has been decided to constitute an Oversight Team with the following Members

(i) Capt. Vikram Sharma, Dy. CFOI(A)

(ii) Capt. Kapil Mangalik, SFOI(A)

(iii) Capt. V.P Singh, SFOI(A)

(iv) Capt. Apoorva Agarwal, SFOI(A)

(v) Capt. Swati Loomba, SFOI(A)

(vi) Capt. Aman Suhag, SFOI(A)

(vii) Capt. Nitya Jain, FOI(A)

(viii) Capt. N. J. Singh, FOI(A)

MENAFN10122025007365015876ID1110463079



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search