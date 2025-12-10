Indigo Under Tighter Watch As DGCA Sets Up Oversight Team, Deploys Two Officers To Its Gurgaon HQ
In its order, DGCA said, "IndiGo under tighter watch as DGCA sets up oversight team, deploys two officers to its Gurgaon HQIn view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country, it has been decided to constitute an Oversight Team with the following Members
(i) Capt. Vikram Sharma, Dy. CFOI(A)
(ii) Capt. Kapil Mangalik, SFOI(A)
(iii) Capt. V.P Singh, SFOI(A)
(iv) Capt. Apoorva Agarwal, SFOI(A)
(v) Capt. Swati Loomba, SFOI(A)
(vi) Capt. Aman Suhag, SFOI(A)
(vii) Capt. Nitya Jain, FOI(A)
(viii) Capt. N. J. Singh, FOI(A)
