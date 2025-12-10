Indigo Under Tighter Watch As DGCA Sets Up Oversight Team, Deploys Two Officers To Its Gurgaon HQ

MENAFN - Live Mint) IndiGo has come under tight scrutiny of the Civil Aviation ministry as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has set up an Oversight Team to monitor IndiGo operations, days after the airline operations were disrupted, leading to cancellation of thousands of flights. Apart from setting up an Oversight Team to keep a close watch on the airline, two officers will be permanently stationed at IndiGo's Corporate Office in Gurgaon from hence on.

In its order, DGCA said, "In view of passenger inconvenience caused due to large-scale disruptions in the operations of IndiGo Airlines at various airports across the country, it has been decided to constitute an Oversight Team with the following Members

(i) Capt. Vikram Sharma, Dy. CFOI(A)

(ii) Capt. Kapil Mangalik, SFOI(A)

(iii) Capt. V.P Singh, SFOI(A)

(iv) Capt. Apoorva Agarwal, SFOI(A)

(v) Capt. Swati Loomba, SFOI(A)

(vi) Capt. Aman Suhag, SFOI(A)

(vii) Capt. Nitya Jain, FOI(A)

(viii) Capt. N. J. Singh, FOI(A)