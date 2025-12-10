Spigen Life: Elevating Everyday Living Through Magfit Innovation

MENAFN - Pressat) Experience a new era of effortless connectivity with Spigen's expanded MagFit ecosystem, built to integrate naturally into your everyday life. By connecting protection, charging, audio, gaming, and in-car accessories into a seamless experience, the brand aims to enrich the everyday routines of users. This direction highlights Spigen's commitment to designing solutions that integrate naturally into daily life while strengthening engagement through meaningful, user-focused innovation.

A Complete Mobile Life Ecosystem

This year's lineup brings together a wide range of MagFit-enhanced essentials designed to support convenience from home to commute. Featuring cases, chargers, audio gear, and travel accessories, the collection reflects Spigen's dedication to expanding the Mobile Life experience. Each item complements the next to form a cohesive ecosystem that enhances usability while reinforcing the brand's commitment to practical design.

Neo One MagFit – The Clear Choice for the iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Ultra Hybrid MagFit Neo One introduces a fresh interpretation of Spigen's design identity. Blending transparent clarity with precise internal graphics, giving the device a modern, tech-forward feel. Enhanced magnet alignment ensures dependable MagSafe connectivity, while the durable construction keeps everyday protection at the forefront striking a balance between aesthetic expression and functional performance.



Clamp Stand Mount & MagFit Neo One – Effortless Versatility

The Clamp Stand Mount



Everyday Power & Comfort – 3-in-1 Charger + Athlex Air Active

Designed to simplify daily charging, the MagFit 3-in-1 Wireless Charger supports iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in a single compact structure. The design and layout helps declutter workspaces while maintaining fast, reliable power delivery. Complementing this is the Athlex Air Active watch strap lightweight, breathable, and secure crafted for comfort across workouts and everyday wear. The pairing demonstrates Spigen's focus on integrating performance and convenience into wearable essentials.



Cooler, Smarter, Stronger – CryoMax MagFit Car Mount

The Essential CryoMax MagFit Car Moun brings advanced cooling technology to the driving experience, maintaining stable charging even during long commutes. Its strong magnetic grip and heat-efficient structure ensure the phone stays secure and powered at all times. With a clean, modern design suited for any vehicle interior, the Cryo Max demonstrates Spigen's ongoing pursuit of smarter, safer, and more intuitive in-car solutions.

For more information on the Spigen iPhone 17 full collection, visit Spigen UK.





