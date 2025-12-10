Scheme For Selling Decommissioned Navy Ships Foiled In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

“Kyiv police investigators, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, documented that the dealers organized the sale of decommissioned naval vessels as scrap metal at an undervalued price, causing the state losses of more than 900,000 hryvnia,” the police said.

Law enforcement officers established that one of the employees of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with two representatives of the authorized enterprise Ukrspetstorg, organized the illegal sale of six naval vessels written off from the balance sheet of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to their unsatisfactory technical condition and obsolescence, which were subject to disposal in accordance with the procedure established by law.

According to the investigation, the main suspect, who was the head of the Ministry of Defense's military property disposal department and had access to documents and disposal procedures, used his official position to circumvent the established rules for the disposal of decommissioned property.

As noted, the suspect created conditions for the sale of ships to a specific commercial entity.

"We are talking about six decommissioned ships, including Fastiv, Yevpatoria, Borshchiv, and others. The perpetrators planned to artificially transfer the ships to the lowest category for sale as scrap metal, instead of following the procedure for disposing of ships as required by law," the National Police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the suspects then ensured that the value of the ships was underestimated and held a formal tender, the winner of which was a specific private company chosen in advance.

The police reported that the value of the metal was deliberately reduced several times compared to its market value, which allowed the buyer to obtain significant economic benefits. As a result, the company chosen by the accomplices received an unlawful benefit, and the state suffered losses.

Therefore, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense, investigators notified all three participants in the scheme of their suspicions under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine-abuse of official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, which caused serious consequences.

Photo: National Police