Ukraine Imports Electricity Around Clock - Moe
“To partially cover the power shortage caused by Russian shelling, electricity is being imported from neighboring EU countries throughout the day. Supplies are being delivered every hour of the day,” Kolisnyk said.
He reminded businesses of the possibility of targeted electricity imports of more than 60%, which should protect enterprises from power outages.Read also: Russian army attacks Odesa region at night, infrastructure facility damaged
Kolisnyk also noted that Ukraine continues to receive humanitarian aid from partners in the form of equipment for the restoration of energy facilities.
As reported, power outages are in effect in Ukraine throughout the day on December 10.
