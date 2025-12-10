Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine Imports Electricity Around Clock - Moe

2025-12-10 06:06:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk at a briefing.

“To partially cover the power shortage caused by Russian shelling, electricity is being imported from neighboring EU countries throughout the day. Supplies are being delivered every hour of the day,” Kolisnyk said.

He reminded businesses of the possibility of targeted electricity imports of more than 60%, which should protect enterprises from power outages.

Read also: Russian army attacks Odesa region at night, infrastructure facility damaged

Kolisnyk also noted that Ukraine continues to receive humanitarian aid from partners in the form of equipment for the restoration of energy facilities.

As reported, power outages are in effect in Ukraine throughout the day on December 10.

UkrinForm

