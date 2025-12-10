Girls Students Protest At Igloo Gate In Wana Over Transport Restrictions, Demand Smooth Entry

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Girls students of a Government Girls High School and a girls' college staged a protest at the FC Igloo Gate in Wana, Lower South Waziristan, demanding the restoration of transport facilities and an end to strict movement restrictions that they said were badly affecting their education.

The protesting students complained that special entry permits have been made mandatory for their vehicles to enter through the FC camp in Wana, creating serious obstacles in their daily travel to educational institutions. They said they are forced to wait for long hours at the gate, face repeated security checks and suffer unnecessary delays, which often results in them reaching their schools late.

During the protest, the students urged the authorities to allow their transport to pass through Igloo Gate without delay or obstruction so that they could reach the Government Girls High School Scouts Camp on time.

The protest lasted for about one and a half hours, during which officials from the administration, City Brigade and security institutions held negotiations with the students' representatives. Following successful talks, the students called off their protest, and the gate was reopened for movement nearly two hours later.

It is worth mentioning that after the recent militant attack on Wana Cadet College, strict security barriers have been installed at Igloo Gate, Farhad Gate and other entry and exit points. These measures have created serious difficulties for students and ordinary citizens, who are also facing problems in reaching essential services, including the NADRA centre, and carrying out other necessary daily tasks.