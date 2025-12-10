Kazakhstan To Impose Moratorium On New Info Systems Outside Qaztech Platform
The corresponding decree, "On Certain Issues of Digitalization in the Republic of Kazakhstan," was signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The document stipulates that the moratorium will take effect on 1 January 2026.
In the event that the development of a requisite system on the QazTech platform encounters technical infeasibility, it is imperative for the government to escalate each specific instance for evaluation by the Presidential Commission overseeing the Digitalization Implementation in Kazakhstan.
The QazTech platform was launched in July 2025 and integrates all government digital services into a single ecosystem. Earlier, Tokayev announced that a moratorium would be introduced until the platform is fully scaled.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment