Kyrgyzstan And Japan Discuss Agricultural Value Chain Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Japan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the final draft of the Master Plan for developing value chains in vegetable production and selected crops using a cluster-based approach, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry.

The discussion took place during a session of the Working Group on food value chains, convened under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and chaired by Deputy Minister Bekten Bekbolotov.

The Master Plan was developed as part of the national Program for the Development of the Food and Processing Industry for 2023–2027. According to reports, the document is designed to serve as a practical tool for improving production efficiency, enhancing the processing and promotion of agricultural products, boosting the sector's investment attractiveness, and fostering the growth of cluster-based agriculture in the country.

Earlier, Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, announced that Kyrgyzstan is preparing to launch a Unified Personal Account for all agricultural service users. Torobaev explained that this new system is being developed to provide a unified digital platform, offering farmers, processors, and exporters a single point of contact for all interactions with government agencies. Through this platform, users will be able to submit applications, upload documents, process payments, track service statuses, and obtain electronic certificates and protocols without the need to visit state institutions.