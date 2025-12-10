Royal Initiatives Deliver New Schools In Amman, Stadium In Madaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) – On behalf of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi inaugurated two schools in Amman and a football stadium in Madaba on Wednesday.The projects were executed under Royal directives aimed at enhancing the education and youth sectors, improving school environments, and providing modern infrastructure that supports student development and community engagement.The inauguration covered Al-Matar Neighborhood Mixed Secondary School in Marka and Al-Yadudah Secondary School for Boys in Al-Qweismeh District. Issawi unveiled commemorative plaques at both sites and toured their four-story facilities.Al-Matar Neighborhood School comprises 29 classrooms, while Al-Yadudah School includes 27 classrooms. Both are equipped with science and computer laboratories, theaters, and five-a-side playgrounds. Al-Matar Neighborhood School accommodates 900 students, while Al-Yadudah enrolls 1,059.Constructed using prefabricated building systems and funded by the Royal Hashemite Court, the schools serve as fully integrated educational institutions designed according to the latest Ministry of Education standards. Their facilities are tailored to provide exemplary learning environments and support extracurricular activities.Students and staff expressed appreciation for the Royal initiative that equipped them with modern educational spaces responsive to current academic needs. The Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah, Amman Mayor Yasser Adwan, and the directors of education for Marka and Al-Qweismeh attended the ceremony.In Madaba, Issawi inaugurated a football stadium adjacent to Madaba Secondary School for Boys. Its rehabilitation, mandated under a Royal directive issued in April of last year, included upgrading the pitch, installing bleachers and fencing, and refurbishing locker rooms and sanitary facilities. The stadium will serve neighboring schools, the local community, clubs, and youth activities in the governorate.Mahafzah, Madaba Governor Hassan Jbour, and the Director of Education in Qasaba Madaba also attended the opening.Issawi emphasized that these initiatives translate His Majesty's continued directives to elevate public services, noting that the newly inaugurated schools add significant value to the educational sector and reflect the Royal vision for improving government schools and creating high-quality learning environments.He added that modern laboratories, libraries, classrooms, and playgrounds will positively impact the educational process, and that construction adhered to advanced standards to foster comprehensive educational development.He further noted that Royal initiatives prioritize youth and sports infrastructure, stressing that upgrading the Madaba stadium creates a supportive athletic environment for students and strengthens the youth and sports movement across the governorate.