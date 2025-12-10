403
Kuwait Submits Diwaniya File For UNESCO Intangible Heritage Listing
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has submitted the "Diwaniya" file - as an individual nomination - for inscription on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).
The submission was presented during the 20th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage - held in New?Delhi between December 8 and 13.
Kuwait's delegation was headed by Acting Assistant Secretary-General for Antiquities and Museums at the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL), Mohammad bin Reda, who participated in the committee sessions and meetings.
In his speech, he described the day as "an exceptional milestone in Kuwait's cultural journey," noting that this is the first individual nomination submitted by Kuwait to the international committee.
He added that the Diwaniya - a deep-rooted social institution in Kuwaiti society - represents a genuine cultural social space of hospitality, and serves as a platform for dialogue among community members.
He affirmed that the nomination reflects Kuwait's deep commitment to preserving its cultural heritage, safeguarding its national identity, and ensuring its transmission to future generations.
He also expressed the State of Kuwait's pride in choosing Kuwait City as the capital of Arab culture and media for the year 2025, explaining that this selection reflects Kuwait's deep-rooted cultural heritage, highlighting Kuwaiti identity.
Also expressing congratulations was former head of the intangible heritage files team at NCCAL, Sheikha?Farah Ali Al Sabah, who noted that work on the file began soon after Kuwait joined the 2003 UNESCO Convention and continued despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Kuwaiti delegation also included Al-Anoud Al-Khamis and Fajr Al-Haddad from NCCAL's Antiquities and Museums Department, and Maseera Al-Enzi representing the Sadu House, who participated in committee discussions and activities. (end)
atk
