Landit.Ai Announces Asha Shetler As AI Model Development Intern And Launches Resume Park For Career-Focused EI Insights

Landit, the AI-powered interview coaching platform redefining digital-age career preparation, is pleased to announce Asha Shetler as their AI Model Development Intern. Since joining the organization in October 2025, Asha has played a pivotal role in leading the development of Landit's newest chapter, Resume Park.







Asha brings a rigorous consulting mindset and a deep foundation in Industrial & Organizational Psychology to Landit, with specialized experience at the intersection of human capital strategy, AI-enabled people process design, and organizational operations. She brings a research-driven, human-centered approach grounded in a dual lens that blends strong technical and analytical capabilities with a deep understanding of people, motivation, and workplace dynamics. Drawing on expertise in data analytics, process innovation, and talent strategy development, she translates complex insights into evidence-based recommendations across performance systems design, recruitment optimization, and cross-functional operational alignment. At Landit, Asha strengthens the firm's technical rigor, elevates product strategy, and advances the integration of evidence-based I/O principles into next-generation talent intelligence tools.

Since joining the company, Asha has spearheaded the development of Resume Park, the newest expansion of Landit's platform. She developed a specialized, research-backed emotional intelligence (EI) model tailored to job seekers and operationalized this framework to train an AI system capable of identifying EI indicators in resumes and cover letters. Asha also oversees the development of Resume Park's training curriculum, equipping users with practical guidance on integrating EI into networking, resume writing, and cover letter development. Through this work, she has expanded the scope and strategic direction of Landit's offerings while delivering enhanced value and support to users.

Looking ahead, Asha will continue advancing Landit's capabilities through research-driven innovation. She looks forward to shaping the next phase of Landit's talent intelligence strategy and supporting the company's broader trajectory of strategic growth. Her continued contributions will further solidify Landit's commitment to evidence-based, accessible tools that empower users at every stage of their career journey.

“Emotional intelligence is becoming one of the strongest differentiators in an increasingly competitive job landscape,” said Asha.“Today, technical skills alone aren't enough; employers want to know how you connect, lead, and adapt. At Landit, we're ensuring job seekers can articulate not just their experience, but also showcase the human strengths that truly set them apart.

With Asha's leadership, Landit is well-positioned to accelerate innovation and deepen its impact in the evolving landscape of AI-enabled career development.