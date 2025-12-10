Jordan, China Explore Expanded Cooperation In Social Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- Minister of Social Development Wafaa Bani Mustafa met on Wednesday with the Chinese Ambassador to Jordan, Guo Wei, for discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in the social development sector.The meeting addressed a range of programs implemented by the ministry and explored new opportunities for partnership in empowering vulnerable groups, particularly persons with disabilities, the elderly, and women.Bani Mustafa outlined the ministry's ongoing initiatives and highlighted areas where collaboration with China could enhance social protection efforts, strengthen the role of civil society organizations, and support community-based volunteer programs. She emphasized the value of exchanging expertise and learning from shared experiences to improve services provided to targeted groups in both countries.Ambassador Guo Wei commended the ministry's work and acknowledged the progress Jordan has made in developing its social policies in recent years. He noted the growing cooperation between the two sides across various programs and expressed his interest in deepening coordination and expanding joint efforts in the future.