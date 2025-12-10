Azerbaijan Embassy Highlights Strong, Growing Ties With Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 10 (Petra) -- The Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Amman reaffirmed on Wednesday the strength and depth of the relations between Azerbaijan and Jordan, describing them as longstanding fraternal ties that continue to grow across multiple fields.In a statement marking the 22nd anniversary of the passing of former Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev, the embassy noted that bilateral relations have seen steady progress under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and His Majesty King Abdullah II. It added that high-level visits and continuous dialogue have played a key role in advancing cooperation between the two countries.The embassy highlighted the recent convening of the fourth session of the Jordanian–Azerbaijani Joint Governmental Committee in Baku, which resulted in the signing of several agreements and memoranda of understanding covering economic cooperation, investment, agriculture, health, transport, tourism, the digital economy, and cultural exchange.The embassy also expressed appreciation to the Jordanian government, represented by the Greater Amman Municipality, for naming a street in the Badr Al-Jadida district after the late President Heydar Aliyev, a gesture it described as a meaningful reflection of the strong bond between the two nations. Azerbaijan, in turn, has named a street in its capital, Baku, after the late King Hussein bin Talal, complementing the sister-city relationship between Amman and Baku.The statement added that Azerbaijan commemorates the anniversary of Heydar Aliyev's passing through ceremonies held in cities and diplomatic missions around the world, honoring a leader credited with laying the foundations of the modern Azerbaijani state and strengthening its independence and unity.