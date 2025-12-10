Azerbaijan's Baku Summit Hosts Signing Industrial Safety And Environmental Protection Deal
The memorandum was signed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Tapdig Amiraslanli, SOCAR Vice President for Operational Support, Health, and Safety Fuad Musayev, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association Public Union Orkhan Khalilzade.
The 3rd Industrial Safety Summit, jointly organized by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, SOCAR, and the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association (AISA), is being held in Baku.
