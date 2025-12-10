Azerbaijan Records Surplus In Current Account Balance For 9M2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A surplus of $3 billion, or 5.4% of GDP, was formed in the current account of the balance of payments in Azerbaijan during the first nine months of 2025Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The CBA points out that external sector indicators, which play a key role in balancing the foreign exchange market, are holding up well.

According to the CBA, the surplus in foreign trade and recurrent income balances were the primary drivers of the current account of the balance of payments.

"The dynamics of net inflows on money orders, which are the main component of the balance of recurring income, are positive compared to last year. The CBA's forecast that the current account will be in surplus by the end of 2025 and 2026 remains unchanged," the bank stressed.