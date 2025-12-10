Kazakhstan's Valve Plant To Manufacture Equipment For Caspian Pipeline Consortium

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Ust-Kamenogorsk Valve Plant will manufacture equipment for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium–K, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

The corresponding document, aimed at strengthening import substitution in industrial equipment, was signed by Alexander Budris, General Director of the plant, and Nikolay Gorban, General Director of the CPC.

Under the agreement, the plant will supply CPC-K with high-tech materials, components, and equipment of local origin. The parties will also cooperate on maintenance, modernization, and equipment testing, as well as jointly develop and implement innovative technological solutions.

The partnership focuses on boosting domestic production of shut-off valves, pumping units, and electric motors, as well as expanding the use of Kazakhstan-made equipment across trunk oil pipeline infrastructure.

The CPC is responsible for approximately 80% of Kazakhstan's crude oil exports, a key OPEC+ member. It facilitates the transportation of oil from three major Kazakhstani fields: Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak.

CPC's shareholders include Russia (via Transneft) with a 24% stake, KazMunayGas with 19%, Chevron with 15%, Lukoil with 12.5%, Mobil Caspian Pipeline Consortium with 7.5%, Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited with 7.5%, along with other participants.