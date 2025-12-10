High-Rise Buildings And Supermarket Damaged By Shelling In Kherson, One Person Wounded
“A 52-year-old woman from Kherson was taken to the hospital after being injured in the enemy shelling of the Korabelnyi district at around 8:15 a.m.,” the report said.
It is noted that the woman suffered post-concussion syndrome, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to her face and back. Doctors assess the victim's condition as moderate.
At the time of the Russian attack, the woman was indoors.
The Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, stated that the enemy strike damaged a supermarket, high-rise buildings, and a car.Read also: Russia loses 1,010 soldiers in Ukraine war over past day
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 9, nine people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of Russian aggression.
Photo: video screenshot
