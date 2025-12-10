In Crimea, Russians Build New Defense Line Near Kerch Shipyard

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, according to Ukrinform.

"Several fortifications have appeared on the shore of the Zaliv Shipyard, housing firing points with anti-aircraft machine guns, as well as surveillance equipment. The points are made of concrete, supplemented with wooden canopies and booths to protect against rain and wind," the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January, the occupiers blocked the bay with barges to protect it from unmanned surface vehicles.

The Zaliv Shipyard constructs military vessels for the Russian Navy. Last summer, they began building the hull of a new Russian universal landing ship, Ivan Rogov, Project 23900.

Air Defense Forces destroy 50 out of 80 Russian drones

In Kerch, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russians installed an AK-630 ship-based anti-aircraft gu to protect the Zaliv Shipyard from Ukrainian drones.