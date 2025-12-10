National Team Delivers Strong Performance At Alpaqut Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 5th World Alpaqut Championship has been held in the city of Bursa, Turkiye, drawing 450 athletes from 19 countries, Azernews reports.

The tournament took place at the Uludağ University Faculty of Sports Sciences, organized by the World Alpaqut Federation and the Turkiye Alpaqut Representation Office.

During the opening ceremony, President of the World Alpaqut Federation Emil Rahimov, Chairman of the Federation's Board and founder Kutsan Vasif Namazov, the championship's technical director Yunus Arabacı, and Turkiye's official representative Metin Karadeniz wished success to the athletes.

According to the final results of the championship, Türkiye took first place, Iraq placed second, and the Azerbaijani national team finished third.

In the Aycha system category, Turkiye ranked first, Iraq second, and Morocco third. In the Batur system, Kazakhstan secured first place, Turkiye came in second, and Azerbaijan finished third.

In the Caymaz system, Azerbaijan claimed the top spot. Iran finished second, while Romania placed third. In the Gurshak category, Iraq ranked first, Georgia took second place, and Turkiye finished third. In the Kachhut system, Türkiye earned first place, Lithuania ranked second, and Iran placed third.

Alpaqut is a martial art with its canons, traditions and philosophy. The word Alpaqut consists of two words- Alp which means "warrior" and kulsal that means "saint". These are saint soldiers who battled for the sake of national and universal ideals.

The ancient sport which combines mixed Turkic martial arts consists of three systems: Aypara, Batur, and Jaimaz.

The fighting usually takes place in the wolf and falcon circle. Wolf and falcon circles are the totem that belongs to the Turkic world. The fight lasts two minutes.

A number of alpaqut sports schools operate in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Hungary and other countries.