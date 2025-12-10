15Th Anniversary Of ICYF-ERC Celebrated In Baku

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

On December 10, 2025, a diplomatic reception was held at the “Four Seasons” hotel in Baku to mark the 15th anniversary of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC). The event was attended by representatives of embassies and diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, government agencies, NGOs, and members of parliament.

The event began with the screening of a video highlighting the contributions of the ICYF-ERC over the past 15 years to youth development and international cooperation within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) space.

Following the video, Elchin Asgarov, Chairman of the Board of the ICYF-ERC, delivered a speech. He noted that the ICYF, the first youth platform of the OIC, was established in Baku in 2004 with the support of the Azerbaijani government and President Ilham Aliyev personally. He also emphasized that the Eurasian Regional Center of the Forum was created in Baku with the support of the Azerbaijani government, expressing gratitude for the country's continued support and hospitality.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani government, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the Ministry and the ICYF-ERC in initiatives such as the Alliance of Civilizations for Youth, the OIC Model, the OIC Youth Capital projects, and the establishment of the Secretariat of the OIC Youth Ministers Council. He affirmed that the Ministry would continue its collaboration with the Center.

On behalf of the entire diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco to Azerbaijan, Mohammed Adil Embarch, delivered a congratulatory speech. He emphasized the ICYF-ERC's contributions to the development and networking of youth in OIC countries and the enhancement of their leadership skills amid growing global risks, threats, and challenges over the past 15 years. He wished the Center continued success in its future endeavors.

As part of the event, nine young participants who demonstrated exceptional skills and active participation in the simulation of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Baku on December 6 of this year, were awarded certificates of distinction and prizes.

The event concluded with a cultural program and a gala dinner representing the cultures of OIC member states.