Bucharest Holds Roundtable In Memory Of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) On December 9, 2025, the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Romania organized a roundtable in Bucharest titled“Heydar Aliyev's Role in Establishing Relations Between Azerbaijan and Romania” on the occasion of the commemoration of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev,reports, citing the embassy.

The event began with a one-minute silence in memory of the National Leader. Following this, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Romania, Qudsi Osmanov, delivered the opening speech. He spoke about Heydar Aliyev's life and activities, his wisdom, and the results of the domestic and foreign policies he implemented based on his statecraft experience. The ambassador highlighted Heydar Aliyev's contributions as the author of Azerbaijan's first Constitution and emphasized that his legacy is being duly continued today by President Ilham Aliyev. Ambassador Osmanov also touched upon Azerbaijan's glorious victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, noting that it brought peace to the South Caucasus region as a whole. He highlighted the significance of the document signed in Washington on August 8 of this year and the Zangezur Corridor, describing the delivery of goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia as a demonstration of Azerbaijan's goodwill.

Subsequently, Emil Constantinescu, former President of Romania (1996–2000) and Head of the Romanian Democracy Foundation, shared his memories of the National Leader in a video message. He spoke about Heydar Aliyev's role in establishing the East-West transport corridor and the TRACECA project in the 1990s.

The ceremony was attended by Romanian Senators Sebastian Cernik, Catalin Daniel Fenekiu, Kristian Sipoș, Deputies Adrian Solomon and Amet Varol, the Ambassador of Türkiye to Romania Özgür Kıvanç Altan, the Ambassador of Pakistan Ilyas Mahmud Nizami, the Ambassador of Georgia Tamar Beruçasvili, the Mufti of the Muslims in Romania Yusuf Murat, and others. Speakers highlighted Heydar Aliyev's meaningful life dedicated to his people, the strengthening and progress of Azerbaijan, his exceptional role in expanding Azerbaijan-Romania relations, and the special place of modern Azerbaijan in the world.

At the end of the event, a short documentary dedicated to the commemoration of the National Leader was screened.

The roundtable received wide coverage from Romanian television channels and media outlets.

Representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Romania, the leadership of SOCAR Petroleum SA, the Turkish Businessmen Association, and the communities of Turks and Iranian Azerbaijanis living and working in Romania also participated in the event.

Additionally, attendees had the opportunity to view a photo exhibition dedicated to the life and achievements of the National Leader and his efforts for Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijan-Romania relations. The exhibition was accompanied by detailed explanations provided by the ambassador and embassy staff.