Number Of Indigenous Deaths In Custody At Record High

MENAFN - The Conversation) Australia recorded in 2024–25 the largest number of Indigenous deaths in custody since 1979–80, when monitoring began under the National Deaths in Custody Program.

In the 2024–25 year, 33 of the 113 deaths in custody were Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people.

The figures have been released by the Australian Institute of Criminology in a report from the program. They include deaths in prison custody, police custody and custody related operations, and youth detention.

During the year, 90 prisoners died in prison custody, 26 of whom were Indigenous. All but one were male. Ten deaths were“self-inflicted”.

The total number of Indigenous people who died in prison custody was the largest since 1979-80.

Of the 22 people who died in police custody in 2024–25, six were Indigenous.

The National Deaths in Custody Program has monitored deaths occurring in custody since 1980. The Australian Institute of Criminology coordinates the program.

Deaths in custody in Australia 2024–25 (AIC NDICP)

Deaths in custody in Australia 2024–25 (AIC NDICP)

a: Excludes 1 death where the most serious offence was not available.b: Excludes 7 deaths where cause of death information was not availablec: Excludes 7 deaths where manner of death information was not availabled: Includes self-harm, whether intentional, unintentional or unknown, and accidental hangings Deaths in custody in Australia 2024–25 (AIC NDICP)

Indigenous deaths in prison custody, 1981-82 to 2024-25



Indigenous deaths in prison custody, 2024-25

The 26 Indigenous deaths in prison custody was an increase from the 18 deaths recorded in 2023-24.

There was one Indigenous death in youth detention in 2024-25.

“Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoner deaths accounted for 29% of all deaths in prison custody in 2024–25. This is lower than the Indigenous proportion of the prison population in the June quarter 2025,” the report said.

“The proportion of Indigenous deaths in prison custody in 2024–25 exceeds the average of 19% recorded since 1979–80 for the third consecutive year.”

New South Wales had the highest number of deaths in prison custody, with nine deaths.

There were six Indigenous prisoners who died in Western Australia, three each in Queensland, South Australia and the ACT. Victoria had two Indigenous deaths in prison. There were none in Tasmania or the Northern Territory.

Of the six who died in police custody and custody-related operations, three were in NSW and one each in Victoria, NT and WA. Details of the youth detention death were not included due to privacy.