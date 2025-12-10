The Jacksonville-based neurosurgeon urges healthcare professionals and patients to prioritise safety, empathy, and education as robotic and minimally invasive surgery expand globally.

Jacksonville, FL, 10 Dec 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, As robotic and image-guided surgical systems become more common in hospitals worldwide, Dr Andrew Cannestra, a fellowship-trained spine surgeon and recognised leader in minimally invasive neurosurgery, is calling for a renewed focus on responsible innovation - using technology to serve patients, not overshadow them.







Dr Cannestra, who was featured in the recent article“Dr Andrew Cannestra: Redefining the Future of Spine Surgery,” believes that while robotic systems and advanced imaging tools have revolutionised the field, they must be used thoughtfully.“Technology is only as good as the people who operate it,” he said.“Robotics can improve precision, but compassion and clinical judgment still save lives.”

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), robotic-assisted surgeries are growing at an annual rate of 15%, with spinal and orthopaedic procedures among the fastest-growing sectors. The UK's NHS has also increased adoption of robotic-assisted systems, with an estimated 1 in 5 major surgeries now using some form of image-guided or robotic technology.

While these advancements have led to improved accuracy and shorter recovery times - reducing hospital stays by an average of 30% - Dr Cannestra warns that the push for innovation can sometimes outpace practical training and ethical consideration.

“Every new tool comes with a learning curve,” he explained.“We have to ensure surgeons are properly trained and that patients understand both the benefits and the limitations of new technologies. Precision doesn't replace decision-making - it enhances it.”

A Call for Responsible Innovation

Dr Cannestra's approach to surgery has always balanced cutting-edge tools with traditional values. As a founding member of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery and former Director of the Baptist Robotic Spine Surgery Programme, he has seen firsthand how new technology can transform patient outcomes - when used responsibly.

“Robotics has made surgery safer,” he said.“But we must avoid the temptation to treat every case as a candidate for the newest device. The goal is to do the right operation for the right patient, not the most advanced one.”

He believes hospitals, universities, and professional bodies all have a role to play in shaping how these technologies are used.“We need better education, stronger standards, and open conversations about when technology helps - and when it doesn't,” he added.

Why It Matters to Patients

A study published in the Journal of Spine Surgery found that up to 40% of spinal procedures could be performed through minimally invasive techniques, reducing recovery times from months to weeks. Yet many patients remain unaware of their options.

“Patients deserve to know that not all spinal surgeries require large incisions or long hospital stays,” Dr Cannestra said.“When they're informed, they can ask better questions and take a more active role in their recovery.”

He also encourages patients to research their surgeons and understand the tools being used in their procedures.“Ask how often your doctor has performed the surgery, what technology will be used, and why it's necessary,” he advised.“Informed patients make empowered decisions.”

How Professionals Can Lead Change

Dr Cannestra is urging his peers to focus on mentorship and collaboration - values that have guided his own career.“I learned from mentors who reminded me that innovation should serve humanity, not ego,” he said.“That mindset has to continue with the next generation of surgeons.”

He advocates for routine peer reviews, skill-sharing workshops, and transparent reporting on patient outcomes across hospitals and healthcare systems.“When we share data, we all get better,” he said.“Technology isn't competition - it's collaboration.”

What Individuals Can Do

Dr Cannestra's message extends beyond operating rooms. He believes individuals - from patients to policymakers - can make small changes that have a big impact on how technology is used in healthcare.

Ask questions before surgery. Learn about the procedure, alternatives, and recovery expectations.



Support continuous education. Encourage hospitals to invest in surgeon training and certification programmes.



Value empathy as much as innovation. Remember that good care begins with human connection, not machines.



Stay informed. Follow trusted health sources and read studies from credible journals before making major medical decisions.



“Technology is exciting,” he said,“but medicine will always be a human story. We need to keep that front and centre.”

A Balanced Future for Surgery

As robotics and artificial intelligence continue to shape modern medicine, Dr Cannestra believes the best surgeons will be those who combine skill, compassion, and critical thinking.“It's not about being first with new technology,” he concluded.“It's about using it wisely and responsibly so patients can get back to the things that make life worth living.”

He hopes that his call to action inspires a broader conversation about what“progress” in medicine really means - not just faster or fancier tools, but better outcomes and a deeper commitment to patient wellbeing.

Call to Action

Dr Cannestra encourages both medical professionals and patients to approach surgical technology with curiosity and care.“You don't have to be a doctor to make a difference,” he said.“You just have to ask questions, stay informed, and remember that behind every innovation is a person trying to live without pain.”

About Dr Andrew Cannestra:

Dr Andrew Cannestra is a fellowship-trained neurosurgeon based in Jacksonville, Florida, specialising in minimally invasive spinal surgery, neuroendoscopy, spinal reconstruction, and robotic-assisted procedures. A founding member of the Society for Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery, he is recognised for his leadership in advancing responsible innovation in the field of neurosurgery.