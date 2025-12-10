Verisk, KYND Expand Collaboration To Strengthen Cyber Resilience For Insurers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KYND cyber intelligence integrates into Verisk's Rulebook, as new KYND research reveals 80 percent of the UK's top retailers are vulnerable to cyber threats

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry, announced today an expansion of its strategic collaboration with KYND to bring enriched cyber risk intelligence to the insurance market.

KYND's cyber risk insights are now integrated into Verisk's Rulebook platform, which supports pricing, underwriting and distribution services for all major classes of business. By combining Verisk's global insurance expertise with KYND's advanced cyber intelligence, this product integration provides insurers and brokers with seamless access to actionable intelligence, enabling more informed underwriting and risk management decisions.

Holiday Season Brings Heightened Cyber Risks

This expanded collaboration comes as new research from KYND reveals that 80 percent of the UK's top 50 retailers are exposed to at least one critical cyber vulnerability, with more than a third facing simultaneous risks across all five major categories: ransomware, outdated software, vulnerable services, email security flaws and certificate issues.

“This research reveals that cyber threats are escalating across consumer-facing industries, especially ahead of the holiday season. Retailers hold vast customer data and operate complex supply chains, making them prime targets,” said Andy Thomas, CEO and Founder of KYND.“Our mission is simple: make complex cyber risks easy to see, understand and underwrite. We look forward to supporting insurers alongside Verisk with this collaboration.”

Driving Cyber Resilience Across the Insurance Ecosystem

Verisk aims to build resilience across the insurance value chain, centered on data-driven innovation and advanced technology. This collaboration with KYND reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the tools and insights available to the market, ensuring it can keep pace with the ever-changing nature of cyber threats.

“This deeper collaboration marks a step change in how cyber risk can be understood and managed across the insurance value chain,” said Tim Rayner, CEO, Verisk Specialty Business Solutions.“With KYND's intelligence embedded into Rulebook, we're empowering our clients to make faster, better-informed decisions to modernize commercial underwriting and strengthen resilience through data-driven insights. This is just the first of many ways our collaboration with KYND will deliver added value to Verisk's clients, helping them stay ahead in an evolving cyber risk landscape.”

To learn more about Verisk and KYND's strategic partnership, please visit: Verisk's Sequel hub.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, catastrophic events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk and the Verisk Newsroom.

About KYND

Founded in 2018 with a mission to help organisations see, understand, and manage cyber risks more easily and quickly than ever before, KYND has become a trusted cyber risk management partner to the insurance industry. It delivers actionable cyber risk intelligence combined with expert advisory services to support informed decision-making across the cyber insurance ecosystem.

