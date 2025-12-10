403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CEO Insight Launches The Investment Report The Global IFC Guide
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CEO Insight announces the release of its new supplement, The Investment Report – The Global IFC Guide (Winter 2025), a comprehensive 64-page analysis of global financial centres, sustainable-finance leadership, relocation trends, and government-level development strategies. The report features exclusive interviews, sector intelligence, and regional deep dives for investors, policymakers, and senior financial executives.
Cover story
Elite Capital & Co.: Redefining Public Finance & Industrial Development
A major highlight is CEO Insight's exclusive interview with Dr. Faisal Khazaal and George Matharu of Elite Capital & Co. The feature explores their groundbreaking Government Future Financing 2030 Programme®, enabling governments to finance up to 80% of national projects without increasing sovereign debt, and the NextGen Industrial Development Fund®, which introduces a collateral-free, shared-equity model for industrial growth across the MENA region.
Sustainable Finance in Africa & the Middle East
A detailed analysis by CEO Insight examines the regions' accelerating shift into sustainable finance, driven by Africa's annual $68–$108 billion infrastructure gap, the GCC's rapid expansion of green and sustainability-linked bonds, and the need for verifiable ESG outcomes. The report highlights how blended finance, green-tech innovation, and new regulatory frameworks are transforming investor confidence and long-term regional resilience.
Relocation Hotspots for HNWIs
The report identifies leading destinations for high-net-worth relocation-including Guernsey, Portugal, Malta, Mauritius, and New Zealand-with insights into tax frameworks, lifestyle advantages, and global mobility benefits.
Exclusive Feature: Isle of Man – A Nation Redefining Relocation & Sustainable Living
The report also includes a feature on the Isle of Man, the world's first entire nation to achieve UNESCO Biosphere status, examining how its regulatory stability, environmental leadership, and high standard of living are attracting international entrepreneurs, families, and wealth-migration clients. The interview explores why the Isle of Man has become a model for sustainable relocation, combining economic opportunity with world-class natural stewardship.
Global Ship Registry Review
CEO Insight compares the world's major ship registries-Marshall Islands, Isle of Man, Panama, Liberia, Malta, and the Bahamas-evaluating compliance standards, digitalisation, safety performance, and regulatory sophistication that influence ownership and corporate structuring decisions.
Exclusive Interview: RAKEZ – Gateway to the Middle East
In an in-depth conversation, Ramy Jallad, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), outlines the zone's competitive strengths including full foreign ownership, low-tax operations, a seamless one-stop setup process, and strategic connectivity into Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian markets.
About CEO Insight
CEO Insight is a global finance and business publication delivering strategic intelligence across investment, financial services, and international mobility. Through digital-first publishing and specialised reports, it reaches senior executives, policymakers, and institutional investors worldwide.
Cover story
Elite Capital & Co.: Redefining Public Finance & Industrial Development
A major highlight is CEO Insight's exclusive interview with Dr. Faisal Khazaal and George Matharu of Elite Capital & Co. The feature explores their groundbreaking Government Future Financing 2030 Programme®, enabling governments to finance up to 80% of national projects without increasing sovereign debt, and the NextGen Industrial Development Fund®, which introduces a collateral-free, shared-equity model for industrial growth across the MENA region.
Sustainable Finance in Africa & the Middle East
A detailed analysis by CEO Insight examines the regions' accelerating shift into sustainable finance, driven by Africa's annual $68–$108 billion infrastructure gap, the GCC's rapid expansion of green and sustainability-linked bonds, and the need for verifiable ESG outcomes. The report highlights how blended finance, green-tech innovation, and new regulatory frameworks are transforming investor confidence and long-term regional resilience.
Relocation Hotspots for HNWIs
The report identifies leading destinations for high-net-worth relocation-including Guernsey, Portugal, Malta, Mauritius, and New Zealand-with insights into tax frameworks, lifestyle advantages, and global mobility benefits.
Exclusive Feature: Isle of Man – A Nation Redefining Relocation & Sustainable Living
The report also includes a feature on the Isle of Man, the world's first entire nation to achieve UNESCO Biosphere status, examining how its regulatory stability, environmental leadership, and high standard of living are attracting international entrepreneurs, families, and wealth-migration clients. The interview explores why the Isle of Man has become a model for sustainable relocation, combining economic opportunity with world-class natural stewardship.
Global Ship Registry Review
CEO Insight compares the world's major ship registries-Marshall Islands, Isle of Man, Panama, Liberia, Malta, and the Bahamas-evaluating compliance standards, digitalisation, safety performance, and regulatory sophistication that influence ownership and corporate structuring decisions.
Exclusive Interview: RAKEZ – Gateway to the Middle East
In an in-depth conversation, Ramy Jallad, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), outlines the zone's competitive strengths including full foreign ownership, low-tax operations, a seamless one-stop setup process, and strategic connectivity into Middle Eastern, African, and South Asian markets.
About CEO Insight
CEO Insight is a global finance and business publication delivering strategic intelligence across investment, financial services, and international mobility. Through digital-first publishing and specialised reports, it reaches senior executives, policymakers, and institutional investors worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment