Ameesha Patel Says Younger Men Are Asking Her Out-'I'm Ready To Marry Even At 50!'

Many actresses stay single past 50, and Ameesha Patel is one. At 50, she's still single but now says she's ready for marriage, revealing even guys half her age ask her out.

Ameesha grabbed attention after her Tollywood debut in 'Badri' with Pawan Kalyan. After that hit, a series of flops in Telugu cinema led her to focus solely on Bollywood.

After a special song in 'Aakatayi,' she made a huge comeback with 'Gadar 2.' Though offers are few, she's active on social media, looking youthful and stunning at 50.