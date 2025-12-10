PM Modi Hails Diwali's Inscription On UNESCO Intangible Heritage List

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the inscription of the festival of Diwali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List. Highlighting how the festival stands closely linked to India's culture and ethos, PM Modi said that the addition would contribute to the festival's global popularity.

Indian Leaders Welcome UNESCO's Decision

In a post on X he said, "People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival's global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity." People in India and around the world are thrilled. For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness. The addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List will... - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 10, 2025

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hailed the inscription of Diwali to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In a post on X, he highlighted how this serves as a recognition of the festival's immense cultural, religious and spiritual significance and of its role in bringing people together. Glad to learn of the inscription of 'Deepavali' in the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. It is a recognition of the festival's immense cultural, religious and spiritual significance and of its role in bringing people together. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 10, 2025

UNESCO has inscribed the festival of Deepavali in its list of intangible cultural heritage, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared on Wednesday. A joyous moment as Deepavali, the festival of lights, marking the triumph of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom Ayodhya, which is celebrated globally, is added to the @UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list. twitter/h2vtdBihBn - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 10, 2025

UNESCO's Description of Deepavali

Describing the festival, UNESCO said on its official website, "Deepavali, also known as Diwali, is a light festival celebrated annually by diverse individuals and communities across India, that marks the last harvest of the year and the start of a new year and new season. Based on the lunar calendar, it falls on the new moon in October or November and lasts several days. It is a joyous occasion that symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. During this time, people clean and decorate their homes and public spaces, light lamps and candles, set off fireworks, and offer prayers for prosperity and new beginnings".

Other Indian Elements on UNESCO's List

In 2008, Ramlila- the traditional performance of Ramayana was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. In 2024, the festival of Navroz from India was added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage. Garba from Gujarat (2023), Durga Puja in Kolkata (2021), Kumbh Mela (2017), Yoga (2016), and the traditional brass and copper craft of utensil-making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab (2014) are some of the other Indian elements on the list.

What is Intangible Cultural Heritage?

Intangible cultural heritage, as UNESCO defines it, includes the practices, knowledge, expressions, objects, and spaces that communities see as part of their cultural identity. Passed down over generations, this heritage evolves, strengthening cultural identity and appreciation of diversity.

For the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO adopted the 2003 Convention on October 17, 2003, during its 32nd General Conference in Paris. The Convention responded to global concerns that living cultural traditions, oral practices, performing arts, social customs, rituals, knowledge systems, and craftsmanship were increasingly threatened by globalisation, social change, and limited resources. (ANI)

