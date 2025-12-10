Delhi Airport Assures Smooth Operations Amid Indigo Flight Disruptions

Delhi Airport Operations Smooth

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday issued a passenger advisory assuring travellers that all airport operations are running smoothly and on schedule. The advisory informed flyers that both flight arrivals and departures are proceeding as planned across all terminals.

The update comes as part of regular advisories issued to ensure flyers are informed about airport status amid frequent IndiGo flight cancellations and disruptions. "We are pleased to inform all travelers that Delhi Airport operations are running smoothly and on schedule across all terminals. Flight arrivals and departures are proceeding as planned," the advisory read.

In the advisory issued at 12:49 PM, the airport authority stated that passengers can continue with their travel plans "confidently". The message also highlighted that dedicated on-ground teams are stationed across the airport round the clock to assist travellers whenever needed.

The airport further advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight-specific information.

Passenger Advisory issued at 12:49 Hours

Delhi High Court Intervenes

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, hearing the matter before a Bench of Justice DK Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed IndiGo and the Central government to ensure that compensation to stranded passengers is initiated without delay and that all DGCA norms relating to assistance and refunds are followed strictly.

Concerns Over Airfares and Regulations

The Court also expressed concern over the sudden increase in airfares during the crisis and sought clarity on the oversight mechanisms in place. The ASG informed the Court that fare caps were introduced as a regulatory step and that the Ministry had intervened after the situation escalated. He added that IndiGo's challenges were partly due to repeated extensions sought in implementing revised FDTL norms.

Pilot Duty-Time Regulations Discussed

The DGCA, through its counsel, explained that duty-time regulations had been under discussion for years and that several rounds of consultations were held with airlines. Smaller airlines had already complied, the Court was told, while IndiGo and Air India had sought additional time. The Bench observed that pilot-rest guidelines were to be implemented in phases and noted that the final stage, scheduled for November 2024, had not been completed.

Before concluding, the Bench directed that if the inquiry committee completes its work before the next hearing, its report should be submitted in a sealed cover. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on January 22, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)