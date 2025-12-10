BJP Slams Congress As 'Sardaar Of Chors' During Electoral Reform Debate

As Lok Sabha debates election reforms, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday labelled the Congress as the "sardaar of chors," sharply criticising the party during the ongoing debate on electoral reforms. Speaking to ANI,BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, "Congress is the 'sardaar of chors', and no one takes Rahul Gandhi seriously...A grand temple in Ayodhya has been constructed, but have any Rahul Gandhi or Sonia Gandhi visited there? They only have an interest in their Muslim vote bank...This is the reason they are protesting against the SIR and EVMs..."

BJP MP Recalls Congress's History of 'Subverting Institutions'

Earlier, on Tuesday, MP Nishikant Dubey alleged that the Congress party had subverted multiple institutions through constitutional amendments in the 1970s, alleging that even the office of the President was "made toothless" through amendments during the Emergency.

While the Lower House of Parliament discussed electoral reforms, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey dismissed Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's earlier accusation that the current institutions have been "captured by the RSS". Dubey cited the 1976 Swaran Singh Committee, which led to the 42nd Amendment, saying it stripped the President of powers. He criticised Gandhi's claims, pointing out Congress's own history of influencing institutions and appointments.

'President Became a Rubber Stamp': Dubey on 42nd Amendment

"In 1976, the Swaran Singh Committee was made, and they finished all institutions, which they are trying to do today too. In the Constitution, President is mentioned 121 times, and you will be surprised that with 1 amendment, Congress finished all the powers of the President. The president became a rubber stamp. Whatever the cabinet will say, the President will approve, the institution was finished," the BJP MP said.

Dubey's statement came just after Rahul Gandhi addressed the House to talk about electoral reforms. Gandhi alleged that "institutions of India are captured, and I will come to the point that the Election Commission is captured". (ANI)

