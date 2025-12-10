Rohit-Kohli Dominate ICC ODI Rankings: Fans Ecstatic Over India's Batting Duo's Resurgence

Team India's batting duo, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, have secured the top two spots in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC)ODI Batters' Rankings, which was released on Wednesday, December 10. Rohit and Kohli were part of Team India in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against South Africa, which the Men in Blue won 2-1 after the Test series at the hands of South Africa.

The Indian batting stalwarts are only featuring in ODI cricket after retiring from Tests and T20Is, intending to extend their illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. The recent ODI series against South Africa was their first international appearance on home soil since the Test series against New Zealand in October last year.

In October this year, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli made their return to international cricket in the ODI series against Australia Down Under, where the duo performed well in the third and final match to help the Men in Blue earn a consolation win after the series loss 1-2.

Virat Kohli Inches Closer to Dethroning Rohit Sharma from the Top

As per the latest ODI Batters' Rankings released by the ICC, Virat Kohli jumped to second spot from the fourth position by eclipsing New Zealand's Daryll Mitchell and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan. However, Kohli fell 8 points short of dethroning his teammate Rohit Sharma from the top.

Rohit Sharma has retained the top spot in the ODI batters rankings with the ratings of 781, while Virat Kohli is now second with 773 points, just 8 short of Rohit, keeping India's top-two dominance intact. Kohli's rise in the ODI rankings came on the back of his brilliant performance in the recent ODI series against South Africa, wherein he was at his fiery best and sent a strong message to the selectors.

Virat Kohli has amassed 302 runs, including two centuries and a fifty, at an average of at an average of 151.00 in three matches, showing that his return to ODI cricket was nothing short of sensational.

Quality performances across formats have translated into fresh gains in the latest ICC Men's Player Rankings Read more ICC (@ICC) December 10, 2025

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, had a good outing in the ODI series against South Africa, aggregating 146 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.67 in three matches. Across two ODI series against Australia and South Africa, the former India has accumulated 347 runs at an average of 69.4 in six matches, reaffirming that his form remains intact.

Ro-Ko Fans Go Berserk over Batting Duo's Topping ODI Rankings

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, being placed in the top two of the ICC ODI Batters Ranking,s have left fans ecstatic as India's iconic batting duo reasserts its dominance, thrilling the supporters with their return to form, and keeping batting legacy alive.

Taking to their X handle (formerly Twitter), fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed excitement and jubilation over Rohit and Kohli claiming the top two spots in the ODI rankings, while others trolled BCCI chief Ajit Agarkar for the duo's 'non-committal' comment on their participation in the 2027 World Cup.

: "Both Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli are non committal about the 2027 Worldcup" - Ajit Agarkar : Both Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli at Top 2 In ICC ODI Rankings twitter/zDvv7B9YGu

- (@Shebas_10dulkar) December 10, 2025

- 38 Year Old Rohit Sharma is No.1 Ranked. - 37 Year Old Virat Kohli is No.2 Ranked. THE GREATEST DUO OF ODI CRICKET..!!! twitter/5jfEiXUZLH

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 10, 2025

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma non-committal for 2027 World Cup~ AgarkarRoKo- #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #ICCRankings twitter/5WHmy5f2be

- Tanay (@tanay_chawda1) December 10, 2025

Scenes after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma secure top 2 in ICC ODI batting rankings twitter/0sXMJxotQZ

- Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 10, 2025

In the era of AB deVilliers David Warner, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill, Top 2 ODI batsmen were Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli the era of Rachin Ravindra, Harry Brook, Shubman Gill and Dewald Brevis, Top 2 are still Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. twitter/drcW8DAVKy

- Abhinay Pandey (@AbhinayWithYou) December 10, 2025

- Kohli & Rohit in 2018/19.- Rohit & Kohli in 2025*.They conquered their era, and even as new talents emerge, they remain unmatched. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, timeless champions - The true GOATs of world cricket. twitter/QKYvCNJqCO

- Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) December 10, 2025

2026 is about to begin, but Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are still ruling the ICC ODI rankings. The greatest duo still at the top, still unmatched. twitter/yNGwhJrzrS

- R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) December 10, 2025

No 1 - Rohit Sharma No 2 - Virat Kohli Our non-committal guys still clears any Peak Youngster. ❤️‍ twitter/GiM8LjkxzM

- Sarcasm (@sarcastic_us) December 10, 2025

Rohit SharmaVirat Kohli two uncommitted player #ICCRankings twitter/4QHXxrllzG

- RAJ (@RAJM700) December 10, 2025

Rohit Sharma is No.1 RankVirat Kohli is No.2 Rank Still anyone wants their retirement and commitment?? #cricket #RohitSharma #ViratKohli

- Sanky (@sankyfuture) December 10, 2025

Frame it Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Indian fans dream comes true No.1 team with No.1 & No.2 players in ODI Cricket #INDvsSA #RohitSharma #ViratKohli twitter/bReoeFcvXh

- Injoy Sports (@Injoy_Sports) December 10, 2025

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to return to action for the upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Two will play for Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, in India's 50-over domestic tournament. The batting duo will return in the Indian jersey for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11 next year.