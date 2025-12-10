403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazilian Stocks Edge Lower As 'Super Wednesday' And New Political Risk Collide
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
On the eve of“Super Wednesday”, Brazil's stock market gave back a sliver of its rally. The Ibovespa fell 0.13% to 157,981.13 points and the dollar rose 0.28% to R$ 5.4359 as investors trimmed risk before interest-rate decisions in Washington and Brasília.
Politics drove much of the caution. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said his 2026 presidential bid is“irreversible”, while São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas reaffirmed loyalty to Jair Bolsonaro and signalled support.
At the same time, the Chamber advanced the“dosimetry” bill, which would cut sentences for those convicted over the 8 January 2023 riots, including the former president. Investors saw more noise around the conservative camp and a weaker signal on institutional discipline.
Blue-chip names limited losses. Petrobras preferred shares rose more than 0.5% even as Brent crude slipped toward $62 a barrel. Vale traded back above R$ 70 despite softer iron ore.
Momentum Points to Consolidation
In the broader Ibovespa, GPA jumped more than 5% and led advances. Usiminas, CVC, Klabin and Suzano completed the five top winners.
The five biggest losers were Magazine Luiza, Lojas Renner, Raízen, Vamos and Fleury; Raízen reacted to a B3 penny-stock warning, while retailers stayed under pressure from very high real interest rates.
Abroad, markets were mixed: Wall Street wavered after job-openings data left room for either a modest Fed cut or a pause, the Stoxx 600 in Europe slipped slightly, and in Asia the Nikkei edged higher while the Hang Seng fell on concern over China.
Technically, the Ibovespa remains in a weekly uptrend, trading above rising 20- and 50-week moving averages with RSI close to overbought.
On the daily chart, RSI has cooled and MACD has flattened as the index wrestles with the 158,000–160,000 band. The 4-hour chart shows weaker momentum while prices test support near 155,000, pointing to consolidation rather than a reversal.
Ibovespa slipped 0.13% to 157,981 points as traders braced for Fed and Copom decisions and priced in“Flávio risk”.
Petrobras, Vale and exporters cushioned the index, while retailers and Raízen led the five biggest declines.
Medium-term charts stay bullish, but daily and 4-hour signals show a pause after recent record highs.
On the eve of“Super Wednesday”, Brazil's stock market gave back a sliver of its rally. The Ibovespa fell 0.13% to 157,981.13 points and the dollar rose 0.28% to R$ 5.4359 as investors trimmed risk before interest-rate decisions in Washington and Brasília.
Politics drove much of the caution. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said his 2026 presidential bid is“irreversible”, while São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas reaffirmed loyalty to Jair Bolsonaro and signalled support.
At the same time, the Chamber advanced the“dosimetry” bill, which would cut sentences for those convicted over the 8 January 2023 riots, including the former president. Investors saw more noise around the conservative camp and a weaker signal on institutional discipline.
Blue-chip names limited losses. Petrobras preferred shares rose more than 0.5% even as Brent crude slipped toward $62 a barrel. Vale traded back above R$ 70 despite softer iron ore.
Momentum Points to Consolidation
In the broader Ibovespa, GPA jumped more than 5% and led advances. Usiminas, CVC, Klabin and Suzano completed the five top winners.
The five biggest losers were Magazine Luiza, Lojas Renner, Raízen, Vamos and Fleury; Raízen reacted to a B3 penny-stock warning, while retailers stayed under pressure from very high real interest rates.
Abroad, markets were mixed: Wall Street wavered after job-openings data left room for either a modest Fed cut or a pause, the Stoxx 600 in Europe slipped slightly, and in Asia the Nikkei edged higher while the Hang Seng fell on concern over China.
Technically, the Ibovespa remains in a weekly uptrend, trading above rising 20- and 50-week moving averages with RSI close to overbought.
On the daily chart, RSI has cooled and MACD has flattened as the index wrestles with the 158,000–160,000 band. The 4-hour chart shows weaker momentum while prices test support near 155,000, pointing to consolidation rather than a reversal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment