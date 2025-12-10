403
Brazil Moves To Cut January 8 Sentences And Shorten Bolsonaro's Jail Time
Brazil's lower house has approved a sentencing bill that softens punishments for January 8 rioters and now sends the fight to the Senate and Supreme Court.
Jair Bolsonaro's 27-year sentence could drop to around 20 years, with his time in the harshest prison regime cut to just over two years.
Supporters call it proportional justice for ordinary demonstrators; critics fear it signals that violent pressure on institutions can later be bargained down.
In the early hours of Wednesday, Brazil's Chamber of Deputies approved a“dosimetry bill” that changes how the country punishes those convicted over the 8 January 2023 storming of Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace.
The text passed 291 to 148 after a tense late-night session that government allies tried unsuccessfully to delay, and it now goes to the Senate, with constitutional challenges widely expected.
At its core, the reform is technical but powerful. Instead of simply stacking full sentences for several“crimes against democracy,” judges would start from the harshest offence and then add a smaller increment, producing a lower total.
The bill also cuts the minimum time inmates must spend in Brazil's strict closed regime and, because criminal law works retroactively when it is softer, forces a recalculation of existing sentences under the new rules.
For Jair Bolsonaro, the country's most divisive defendant, the impact is significant. His 27-year-and-three-month sentence for trying to cling to power after losing the 2022 election could fall to roughly 20 years, and his stay in the toughest prison regime could shrink from nearly seven years to just above two.
Hundreds of supporters already condemned over January 8 - from retired officers to small business owners who camped for weeks outside army barracks - would also see their cases re-examined and might move sooner to milder regimes.
The political journey to this point explains the emotion around it. For nearly two years, Bolsonaro's camp pressed for a broad amnesty, insisting that many demonstrators were punished far beyond their real responsibility.
Government allies, however, argued that wiping the slate clean for what courts called an organised attempt to overturn an election would cross a democratic red line.
When legal experts and Supreme Court justices signalled that full amnesty for coup-related crimes could be unconstitutional, conservative lawmakers regrouped around this narrower fix: soften penalties without erasing guilt or canceling convictions.
The vote itself underlined how raw the issue remains. During a dramatic protest, opposition deputy Glauber Braga occupied the speaker's chair and was dragged away by congressional police, in a scuffle that left lawmakers and journalists shaken and reignited debate over how firmly Brazil's institutions tolerate internal dissent.
For expats and foreign observers, this is more than a local quarrel. It is Brazil's attempt to close the chapter on its worst institutional crisis in decades by trading some punishment for the hope of political calm.
If the Senate and Supreme Court let the bill stand, the country will be signalling that even after a failed power play, the system ultimately prefers calibrated compromise to unbending retribution - a bet that could either steady a fractured democracy or quietly invite its next stress test.
