Registered Societies' Consent Mandatory For Liquor Shops: Ajit Pawar

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, Dec 10 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that both foreign retail liquor outlets and country liquor shops will be required to obtain mandatory consent from registered housing societies before commencing operations.

He also directed that the new policy be implemented across the state.

"This permission from registered societies will now be compulsory for both categories of liquor shops. The policy must be enforced uniformly throughout Maharashtra," Deputy CM Pawar told the Assembly while responding to a question raised by BJP legislator Shankar Jagtap.

Jagtap sought a cancellation of the licences of liquor shops operating in the Chinchwad–Kalewadi area of Pune district. During the discussion, Jagtap said that a shop in Sahyadri Society had started operations in violation of norms. He said the building was incomplete when permission was granted, and the licence had been issued on the basis of incomplete documents. He demanded action against those responsible.

Pawar reiterated the mandatory requirement of society consent for liquor outlets and informed the House about the action taken regarding the two shops against which complaints had been received.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the Legislative Assembly that Maharashtra has recorded more than 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 people died of rabies between 2021 and 2023.

Deputy CM Shinde made the disclosure in a written reply to a question by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu, amid concerns over the rising number of stray dogs, especially in major cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kalyan-Dombivli.

Deputy CM Shinde said there has been a significant increase in dog bite incidents in both rural and urban areas. Between 2021 and 2023 alone, around 30 people succumbed to rabies after dog bites, he said.

"Maharashtra has recorded more than 30 lakh cases of dog bites in the last six years, while 30 people died of rabies between 2021 and 2023," Deputy CM Shinde said on his written reply during the question hour.

Replying to another query, DCM Shinde said local bodies have been directed to intensify animal birth control and anti-rabies vaccination programmes in accordance with Supreme Court directions issued in August 2024.

The Urban Development Department issued instructions to all civic bodies on November 14, while similar directions were given to rural local bodies on November 27.

He further said the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, are being implemented across the state following government orders issued in March this year.

On compensation to the families of those who died due to rabies and on delays in controlling the stray dog population, the Deputy Chief Minister said the matter does not arise at present.