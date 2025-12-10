Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) Chiefs Honored At MSGBC 2025 For Driving Regional, Global Energy Cooperation

The Secretary Generals of intergovernmental organizations the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) and the African Petroleum Producers' Organization (APPO) were awarded the Gas Market Development and&Innovation Award and Regional Energy Collaborator Award, respectively, at this year's MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition.

The awards were given to Eng. Mohamed Hamel, Secretary General, GECF and Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General, APPO during the opening ceremony of the event on December 9.

Eng. Hamel was bestowed the award in recognition of his efforts to enhance global gas cooperation during a key turning point for the MSGBC basin. Through his guidance, the GECF has promoted policy alignment, market transparency and data-drive analysis, enabling new LNG-producing nations such as Senegal and Mauritania to integrate more effectively into global markets.

“As global energy systems evolve, natural gas will remain essential for industrialization, economic growth and stability. The GECF is committed to supporting emerging producers with data-driven insights, dialogue and collaboration. Together, we can ensure that the region's gas resources become a catalyst for long-term, inclusive prosperity,” stated Eng. Hamel.

Meanwhile, in recognition for his pivotal role in advancing African-led energy development at a time of accelerated industry growth across the continent, Dr. Ibrahim's leadership at APPO has served to bolster policy harmonization, nurture joint initiatives among member states and champion the establishment of the African Energy Bank – an emerging financial instrument expected to unlock significant capital for oil, gas and associated infrastructure.

“For too long, our industry has relied heavily on external financing, technology and markets,” Dr. Ibrahim stated, adding,“That model is no longer sustainable. We are working to build African capacity, strengthen regional centers of excellence and ensure our resources drive development at home. The path forward is one of cooperation, self-reliance and strategic unity across the continent.”

Together, these awards underscore the strategic importance of regional and international collaboration as West Africa enters a new phase of energy expansion.

