Kohli Edges Nearer To Dethroning Rohit As The No. 1 ODI Batter

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Dec 10 (IANS) Virat Kohli's twin centuries and an unbeaten half-century in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa have helped him make additional progress in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings and get closer to replacing teammate Rohit Sharma as the No. 1 ODI batter.

Kohli has not attained the No.1 ranking since Pakistan's Babar Azam overtook him in April 2021. However, he is now nearing the top position again, thanks to his excellent performances at home. The 37-year-old was named Player of the Series for scoring 302 runs in three matches, and he was rewarded with a rise in the latest rankings, moving up two places to second overall behind teammate Rohit.

Rohit scored a total of 146 runs throughout the series, securing his position at the top of the rankings. Meanwhile, Kohli narrowed the gap to within eight points, thanks to his unbeaten 65 not out in the series finale in Visakhapatnam. India's upcoming ODIs include a three-match series against New Zealand at home starting from January 11. All attention will be on Kohli and Rohit as they compete to secure the top position in the ODI rankings.

Kohli wasn't the only Indian player to see significant improvements in the updated rankings this week; teammate KL Rahul also made notable progress in the ODI rankings for batters.

The wicketkeeper-batter climbed two spots to rank 12th overall. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the biggest mover among ODI bowlers, rising three places to third. South African players also advanced in the ODI batter rankings: Quinton de Kock moved up three rungs to 13th, Aiden Markram improved four places to 25th, and Temba Bavuma climbed three spots to 37th, despite India winning a high-scoring series 2-1.

The latest T20I rankings see changes after the series opener between India and South Africa, with Proteas young star Dewald Brevis climbing three spots to reach eighth among T20I batters, entering the top 10 overall.

Three Indian players improved their T20I bowler rankings after their convincing 101-run win in Cuttack. Axar Patel rose two spots to 13th, Arshdeep Singh climbed three places to 20th, and Jasprit Bumrah moved up six positions to 25th.

It's no surprise that Mitchell Starc has leapt in the latest Test Bowler Rankings, climbing three spots to reach third place. This increase is due to his back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the first two Ashes Tests against England. Starc has taken 18 wickets in two matches and is climbing to a new career-high rating, currently holding his best-ever ranking of third as a result.

England's decline in form Down Under saw Harry Brook drop two places to fourth in the Test batter rankings. Kane Williamson (second) and Steve Smith (third) each move up one spot behind Joe Root at the top.

The opening Test between New Zealand and the West Indies ended in a draw in Christchurch, with players from both teams earning points in the latest Test rankings, especially Black Caps' left-hander Rachin Ravindra. He climbs nine spots to 15th place in the latest Test batter rankings, while teammate Tom Latham advances six places to 34th overall after scoring a century in the second innings at Hagley Oval.

West Indies pair Shai Hope, who moved up 19 places to reach joint 48th, and Justin Greaves, who rose 16 spots to 60th, improved their positions in the Test batter rankings following their performances on the final day in Christchurch. Meanwhile, veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach advanced five places on the Test bowlers list after taking seven wickets in the match.