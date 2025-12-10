403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Ukrainian FM refuses to volunteer for frontline service
(MENAFN) US Vice President J.D. Vance has asserted that mass immigration is eroding the “American Dream,” commenting amid heightened federal immigration enforcement efforts, including increased ICE raids and deportations of undocumented individuals.
Vance made the remarks in response to a video shared by a construction business owner, who expressed frustration that immigrants were not showing up for work. “I’ve gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last three months,” the owner said.
“Mass migration is theft of the American Dream,” Vance wrote on X on Saturday. He added that studies suggesting otherwise are influenced by those benefiting financially from the existing system, noting, “It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system.”
Vance has repeatedly argued that mass immigration contributes to rising costs and makes housing increasingly unaffordable. Speaking to Fox News last month, he stated, “A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants.”
Since January, President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration, ramping up raids and pledging the largest deportation operation in US history, with priority given to dangerous offenders. Critics, including Democrats and migrant rights organizations, contend that many deported individuals have no criminal record or history of violence, sometimes including spouses of US citizens. Protests have taken place at detention centers, and large-scale demonstrations such as the ‘No Kings’ marches in June and October accused the administration of abuse of power.
Trump has responded by highlighting high-profile crimes, including a recently reported welfare fraud case in Minnesota involving members of the Somali community, framing his crackdown as a measure to protect public safety.
Vance made the remarks in response to a video shared by a construction business owner, who expressed frustration that immigrants were not showing up for work. “I’ve gotten more calls in the last week than I’ve gotten in the last three months,” the owner said.
“Mass migration is theft of the American Dream,” Vance wrote on X on Saturday. He added that studies suggesting otherwise are influenced by those benefiting financially from the existing system, noting, “It has always been this way, and every position paper, think tank piece, and econometric study suggesting otherwise is paid for by the people getting rich off of the old system.”
Vance has repeatedly argued that mass immigration contributes to rising costs and makes housing increasingly unaffordable. Speaking to Fox News last month, he stated, “A lot of young people are saying housing is way too expensive. Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants.”
Since January, President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to curb illegal immigration, ramping up raids and pledging the largest deportation operation in US history, with priority given to dangerous offenders. Critics, including Democrats and migrant rights organizations, contend that many deported individuals have no criminal record or history of violence, sometimes including spouses of US citizens. Protests have taken place at detention centers, and large-scale demonstrations such as the ‘No Kings’ marches in June and October accused the administration of abuse of power.
Trump has responded by highlighting high-profile crimes, including a recently reported welfare fraud case in Minnesota involving members of the Somali community, framing his crackdown as a measure to protect public safety.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment