Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash Displaces Thousands, Singapore Urges Restraint

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok/Phnom Penh, Dec 10 (IANS) Thai Defence Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said Wednesday that the ongoing border clashes with Cambodia had forced over 400,000 Thai residents across seven provinces to evacuate.

Thailand's 2nd Army Area Command stated on social media that, beginning at 5:00 a.m. local time Wednesday, exchanges of fire occurred in multiple areas along the border in Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani provinces, with no casualties reported so far, reports Xinhua news agency.

The statement added that at around 8:40 a.m. local time, BM-21 rockets fired from the Cambodian side landed near a hospital in Surin province, prompting the evacuation of patients and staff to shelters.

According to Thai media, fresh border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia have forced over 800 schools and many hospitals to temporarily close in Thailand's border provinces.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since Sunday afternoon. Both sides accused the other of initiating the attack and confirmed casualties.

Meanwhile, a Cambodian defence spokesperson said on Wednesday that over 100,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe zones as border conflict with Thailand has entered a fourth day.

The total number of displaced people is 101,129, including infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with disabilities, Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said in a press briefing.

She said the Thai army had used heavy and destructive weapons, including F-16 fighter jets, to attack Cambodian military positions and civilian areas from Sunday afternoon until Wednesday morning.

At least seven Cambodian civilians were killed and 20 others wounded in this conflict, according to Socheata.

A spokesperson for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

"Singapore is deeply concerned by the recent resumption of clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border and reports of casualties on both sides. We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the Joint Declaration," the spokesperson said in response to media queries.

"This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of ASEAN," the spokesperson added.

The statement also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the conflict areas in the Thai-Cambodian border regions. Singaporeans in Cambodia and Thailand were advised to monitor official news sources, follow local government advisories and remain vigilant for their personal safety.