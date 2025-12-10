Robust Growth In Preclinical Imaging Market Driven By Rising Chronic Diseases And Investment Surge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The preclinical imaging market is poised for growth, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, government research funding, and demand for non-invasive imaging. Opportunities include AI-enhanced imaging, increasing adoption in CNS drug discovery, and the shift towards advanced imaging modalities compensating for animal testing constraints.

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Preclinical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Modality, Reagents, and Service), Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Basic & Translational Research), End Use (Pharma and Biotech Companies), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The preclinical imaging market, valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.6%. This expansion is driven by rising chronic diseases, increased investments in drug development, and soaring demand for non-invasive imaging techniques. Advanced imaging adoption, alongside translational research growth, notably contributes to this trend. Government support, evidenced by initiatives like NIH's funding programs, notably accelerates this expansion by enhancing researchers' access to state-of-the-art tools.

Preclinical imaging methods, including MRI, CT, PET, SPECT, and ultrasound, provide crucial insights into cellular and molecular processes in animal models. For example, a 2025 study demonstrated PET imaging's potential in tracking immune responses in cancer models, offering real-time insights into immune memory formation, essential for evaluating novel treatments before human trials. The strong research infrastructure in developed countries escalates focus on these techniques, enhancing the treatment development landscape.

Chronic and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's drive preclinical imaging adoption, particularly in CNS drug discovery. According to the Alzheimer's Association, around 7.2 million Americans, primarily seniors, will have Alzheimer's in 2025. Imaging modalities like PET and SPECT are vital for studying protein aggregation and neuroinflammation, prompting a surge in drug screening programs. AI-driven innovations in imaging processing further propel market progress, exemplified by releases such as Philips CT 3500, which emphasizes high-throughput screening capabilities.

However, market growth faces challenges due to regulations restricting animal testing. Alternative methods like in-vitro tests, computer-based models, and non-invasive imaging technologies are gaining traction, balancing the market dynamics by minimizing ethical concerns and compliance hurdles.

Why should you buy this report?



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore key players' market presence.

Future Trends: Understand pivotal trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights for new revenue streams and strategic decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segmental and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings for staying ahead of the curve

Companies Featured

The leading players profiled in this Preclinical Imaging market report include:



Cubresa Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Revvity (PerkinElmer, Inc)

FUJIFILM VisualSonics

Mediso Ltd.

Rigaku (MILabs B.V.)

MR Solutions

Aspect Imaging

TriFoil Imaging Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900