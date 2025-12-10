AI-Powered Chatbots Propel Market To $62 Billion By 2035

Dublin, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chatbot Market Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global chatbot market is poised for tremendous growth, projected to rise from USD 5.84 billion today to USD 61.97 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 23.94%. This surge is driven by a range of factors that continue to evolve the landscape of digital communication.



CHATBOT MARKET: GROWTH AND TRENDS

Recent years have seen the chatbot industry expand significantly, fueled by the demand for 24/7 customer support and a shift towards automating customer interactions. Chatbots are increasingly integrating with messaging platforms, broadening their appeal and utility across multiple sectors such as customer service, e-commerce, and information dissemination. As companies aim to automate sales and service processes, the market's upward trajectory shows no signs of slowing.

CHATBOT MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Chatbot: Dominated by standalone chatbots, this segment benefits from consumer preference for efficient and cost-effective support solutions. Other types include messenger-based and web-based chatbots.

Market Share by Type of Technology: Artificial intelligence technology currently commands the largest market share due to its proficiency in nuanced human interaction. The natural language processing (NLP) segment, however, is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth.

Market Share by Type of Offering: Solutions hold the majority, driven by substantial adoption of in-house chatbot technologies. Services, though, are expected to experience greater growth.

Market Share by Mode of Deployment: Cloud-based chatbots lead the way, credited with their flexible, scalable, and cost-efficient benefits, particularly suited for businesses with fluctuating demands.

Market Share by Areas of Application: Customer service remains the primary application area, enhancing service delivery and operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the sales and marketing segment is predicted to expand rapidly.

Market Share by Type of End Users: Retail and e-commerce sectors are predominant consumers of chatbot technologies, which play vital roles in enhancing customer engagement and streamlining online interactions.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise: While large enterprises currently dominate, small and medium enterprises are expected to witness a faster growth rate.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America is the leading region, attributed to its robust technological infrastructure and swift adoption of AI advancements.

CHATBOT MARKET: RESEARCH COVERAGE



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Exploration of market dynamics across various segments, focusing on technology, deployment, and applications.

Competitive Landscape: Analysis of market players based on parameters like establishment year, size, and geographical presence.

Company Profiles: Detailed insights on prominent players, covering headquarters location, business units, financials, and future outlook. SWOT Analysis: Provides a strategic overview of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in the market.

