Not A Single Word Came From Rahul Gandhi On Election Reforms, Says BJP As Oppn Backs Lop's Concerns

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday sharply criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the SIR exercise, accusing him of obstructing meaningful debate in Parliament.

“Yesterday, he showed his presence. For a whole month, he did not allow the SIR issue to be discussed, and not a single word came from him about what reforms he wants or what he expects in elections,” Jaiswal said, adding that Gandhi's intervention on Tuesday was too little, too late.

However, several Opposition members defended the Congress leader's stand.

Samajwadi Party MP Anand Bhadauriya argued that concerns over India's voting system were legitimate and that Gandhi had been consistent in raising them.“When there is doubt about the voting system in our country's democratic setup, such concerns are bound to arise. Rahul Gandhi has been continuously raising this issue, both outside the House and yesterday inside the House as well,” he said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also joined the criticism of the government, saying the ruling party had failed to respond constructively to long-standing concerns about electoral processes.“The entire discussion in the last Monsoon Session revolved around this issue. We expected the government to come prepared with electoral reforms and present a constructive plan in the House,” Tagore said.

The exchanges came a day after Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on electoral reforms, alleging widespread irregularities in voter rolls and claiming that the election process lacked transparency.

He cited alleged discrepancies in Haryana and Bihar, stating that there were“lakhs and lakhs of duplicate voters”, and repeated his controversial assertion that a“Brazilian woman” appeared“22 times” on the voter list in Haryana.

Gandhi also took aim at the Election Commission, accusing it of avoiding accountability.“Vote chori is an anti-national act”, he said during his speech, warning that the opposition would“change the law retroactively” and then“come and find you”.