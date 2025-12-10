Ranveer Brar: Food Becomes Powerful When It Tells A Story

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS) Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar is talking about the impact of food on culture when it becomes laced with intriguing stories.

Ranveer will be seen serving as the judge along with Kunal Kapur and Vikas Khanna on the upcoming season of the cooking reality show 'MasterChef India'. This season, MasterChef India becomes a powerful stage for expression, innovation and passion. Participants from across the country will bring their heritage, individuality and imagination to the forefront, transforming every task into a reflection of who they are and what India stands for, resilience, diversity, creativity and pride.

Talking about the show, Ranveer said,“Food becomes powerful when it tells a story, and this season is all about India's stories. The Pride of India reflects not just flavours, but the values and journeys behind them. As judges, we want our contestants to show the India they belong to, its diversity, its courage and its beautiful contradictions, all through their cooking”.

Chef Kunal Kapur is making a comeback in the show, and is all set to ignite the MasterChef kitchen with their passion, expertise, and irresistible charm. Together, they kick-start a year that celebrates partnership, creativity, and the beauty of cooking in pairs.

The show is the Indian adaptation of the globally popular competitive cooking reality show, showcasing home cooks from across the country as they battle through high-pressure culinary challenges. Since its debut in 2010, the series has highlighted India's diverse food traditions while encouraging innovation, presentation, and professional technique.

The show typically features a panel of celebrated chefs who judge contestants on taste, creativity, skill, and the ability to perform under time constraints. Over the years, MasterChef India has evolved from a straightforward cooking contest into a platform that spotlights regional cuisines and personal stories, giving visibility to home-style recipes as well as modern gastronomy. Many contestants have gone on to launch restaurants, cloud kitchens, cookbooks, and digital food brands, making the show a career springboard. The series has also adapted to changing food trends, introducing plant-based challenges, fusion experiments, and social-media-friendly plating.

'MasterChef India' is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 on Sony Entertainment Television & SonyLIV.