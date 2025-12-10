A Creative Winter Awaits At Dubai Culture's Museums And Libraries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Interactive programmes nurture creativity, curiosity, and a deeper connection to local heritage

Dubai, UAE, December 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced its Winter Camps, taking place this December across its cultural and heritage sites. A month of creative learning awaits children aged 4 to 14, with a programme offering cultural and artistic activities that nurture creativity in line with the Authority's vision of inspiring young minds.

Al Shindagha Museum Winter Camp will run in two sessions from 15 to 19 December and 22 to 26 December. It invites children on a learning journey shaped around the UAE's agricultural heritage and values of sustainability, teamwork, and community. Under the theme 'Nature Adventurers,' the programme includes hands-on workshops and outdoor challenges, such as themed treasure hunts, the Farm Escape Room Challenge, and parkour. Children will also meet a beekeeper, explore local plants and animals, create mini gardens, and prepare the traditional Emirati dessert Batheetha.

Meanwhile, the Etihad Museum Winter Camp, held over the same dates, introduces children to the visions, values, and achievements of the UAE's Founding Fathers through group challenges and creative, hands-on sessions. Participants will also strengthen leadership skills in communication, teamwork, responsibility, and community engagement. The programme spans collage and ceramic workshops, an exploration of the cultural significance of falcons, and an introduction to sustainable agriculture. The children will also learn about satellites and their applications, as well as the UAE's space exploration efforts, including its Mars initiatives.

Under the theme 'Wonders of the Universe,' the Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children Winter Camp will run in two weekly cycles from 8 to 12 December and 15 to 19 December. It offers a broad mix of educational and creative workshops. The programme features sessions in fine arts, pottery, digital arts, and culinary skills, along with special activities such as glow candle-making and star telescope art, allowing children to hand-make their own telescope figurines. The camp also includes an exciting educational trip to Roboland and concludes with an art exhibition and theatre performance showcasing the children's diverse creations.

Children participating in the Dubai Public Libraries Winter Camp, held from 15 to 26 December under the theme 'Winter of Challenge & Creativity', will enjoy experiences that combine art, sports, and handcrafts in an engaging environment. Hosted across Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Rashidiya Library, Al Twar Library, Umm Suqeim Library, Hatta Library, Al Mankhool Library, as well as Kutubna Cultural Center – Nad Al Hammar, the camp brings together experts and instructors to guide children through acrylic painting, pottery, 3D art, sand painting, and shadow theatre, in addition to other workshops.

Participants will also take part in sports challenges and collaborative games that build focus and teamwork, alongside creative handicrafts such as pen and cup decorating and pillow printing, among others. They will further learn about traditional Emirati crafts, including Sqa'a and Tawi, helping to deepen their connection to local heritage.

In parallel with the camp, Dubai Culture will also host the Second-Hand Book Fair at Al Safa Art & Design Library, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Fridays, and closed on Saturdays. The fair features a wide selection of quality books priced from AED 3 to AED 10, encouraging sustainability, community exchange, and a culture of reading.