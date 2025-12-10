Modi Urges Indians To Reclaim Billions In Unclaimed Funds Under New Initiative

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens to check whether they or their families have unclaimed deposits or investments, calling it an opportunity to“convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity.”

In a post on X on Wednesday morning, Modi said many Indians may be unaware that money belonging to them has remained untouched for years. His message linked to a detailed note on LinkedIn, where he expanded on figures he had earlier shared at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

According to Modi, Indian banks are holding Rs78,000 crore (around Dh318 billion) in unclaimed deposits. Insurance companies have Rs14,000 crore (Dh57 billion) lying unclaimed, mutual fund houses have Rs3,000 crore (Dh12.24 billion), and dividends worth Rs9,000 crore (Dh36.73 billion) have not been claimed.

“These facts have startled a lot of people,” he wrote, noting that the amounts represent the lifetime savings and investments of countless families.

To address the issue, the government launched the 'Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikar - Your Money, Your Right' initiative in October 2025, aimed at making it easier for citizens to identify and recover what is rightfully theirs. Modi highlighted that dedicated portals from the RBI, IRDAI, SEBI and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs now allow individuals to trace unclaimed bank deposits, insurance proceeds, mutual-fund amounts and unpaid dividends through a more transparent and streamlined process.

He said that as of December 2025, facilitation camps had already been organised in 477 districts, across both urban and remote parts of the country.

Nearly Rs2,000 crore (Dh8.16 billion) has already been returned to rightful owners through coordinated efforts involving the government, regulatory bodies, banks and financial institutions.

Modi urged people to act promptly by checking if they or their family members have unclaimed deposits, insurance proceeds, dividends or investments; visiting the official portals created for this purpose; and making use of facilitation camps in their districts. He said the goal now is to expand the scale of the movement so that more citizens can reclaim assets that rightfully belong to them.

“Your money is yours. Let us make sure that it finds its way back to you,” he said, calling the drive a step towards building a more transparent and financially empowered India.